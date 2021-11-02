DEAR EDITOR:
I am writing this letter in hopes that it helps us find the perfect candidate for Mountain Munchkins. Right now, like everyone, we are experiencing a staffing shortage, so I wanted to get more information out to the community regarding how rewarding this job is. The job is fun, always exciting, entertaining, provides great connections to the community, and above all, it is fulfilling knowing you’re making an impact on the students. Mountain Munchkins consists of an infant room, a toddler room and a preschool class all of which have openings currently. This job allows you to be creative, gives you the opportunity to work with a great team and to have fun with the students. Being part of The Town of Mountain Village, the pay is competitive based on experience, and there’s a possibility of paid-time off, ski passes, wellness stipends, bonus checks every six months and education reimbursements; the list of awesome benefits goes on. We are open Monday through Thursday, giving our staff a three-day weekend. If you, or anyone you know, might be looking for a job that is year-round, four days a week and so much fun please reach out to our director Dawn Katz at dkatz@mtnvillage.org for more information.
Chambers Squier
Mountain Munchkins assistant director
