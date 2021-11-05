DEAR EDITOR:
On behalf of the Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) site team at the Telluride Middle/High School, we would like to take this opportunity to thank the volunteers from the Telluride Foundation who will be taking time out of their busy lives again this school year to help our AVID students during tutorials this year. Tutorials are small weekly study groups of one volunteer tutor and six students who bring questions from their studies. Students use inquiry skills to explore the answers to questions together and understand what it means to be independent learners. By modeling and practicing effective group strategies, developing critical thinking skills, and participating in collaborative problem solving, these volunteer tutors are helping our students to succeed both inside and outside of the classroom. The collaborative and productive environment that our tutors foster has helped our AVID students achieve higher grades in their classes and created a real sense of community.
If you would like to become a volunteer tutor, please contact Megan at mwise@telluride.k12.co.us to find out how you can support our fantastic students. Our next tutor training is Thursday, Nov. 11 from 8:45 to 10 a.m. at Telluride High School.
Sincerely,
Telluride Middle/High School AVID Site Team
