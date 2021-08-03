As health care professionals, we are extremely disappointed with the recent front-page story “I am not anti-vaccine,” and that the Planet would publish this without asking for counter balance from actual experts in the field. Giving voice to people’s personal opinions is important, but so are facts. There are a number of factual errors that the people interviewed apparently used in formulating their personal opinions regarding COVID vaccination, and we would like to set the record straight.
Stating that there was no animal testing of the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. is certainly incorrect. Pfizer has published its preclinical research on mice and Rhesus monkeys and similar information was necessary for Moderna and J&J to obtain emergency use authorization. It is true that the vaccines were developed very rapidly in a tour de force of modern science to combat a novel disease that has already officially killed over 4 million people, and the true toll is far greater.
Suggesting that natural immunity to COVID-19 is better than vaccine-induced immunity is wrong. There are numerous studies demonstrating that the level of neutralizing antibodies induced by the mRNA vaccines are far higher than antibody levels found in people recovered from infection with COVID-19. There is now data demonstrating vaccine-induced T cell immunity as well, but neutralizing antibodies are the gold standard for preventing the initial acquisition of infection. In the city of Manaus, Brazil, over 70 percent of the population was infected during the initial spring wave of COVID in 2020, and “herd immunity” was predicted. A second, even more severe, wave of COVID occurred over the winter of 2021 driven by the P1 variant. People who had recovered from the initial wave of infection became sick and hospitalized by the thousands, with even more deaths than the first wave. Many published studies have shown that people given the COVID vaccines mount much higher levels of neutralizing antibodies against various COVID variants (including Delta) than people who recovered from infection.
Stating that the Phase 3 trials were not valid, “because Pfizer and Moderna released the control groups and offered them vaccine,” is again a gross misrepresentation. That occurred only because the Independent Data and Safety Monitoring Boards determined that the vaccines had reached a predetermined level of effectiveness in preventing infection and death, with acceptable safety signals. Once evidence of efficacy was clear, failing to offer the volunteers in the placebo arm the option of vaccination would have been highly unethical. We are sure no one wants to see a return to the days of the Tuskegee experiments, where people were denied treatment that every scientist of the age knew was effective, in the interests of having a “long term control group.”
Stating that the vaccine makers, “Have never claimed that the vaccines stop the spread of illness or prevent disease, only that they lower symptoms,” is more obfuscation of the facts. No vaccine ever made is 100 percent effective in preventing infection, but the COVID vaccines are near the upper limit of what we see in vaccine efficacy. And, indeed, they do lower symptoms, including admission to the ICU, intubation and that pesky symptom of death. These are viewed as significant advantages by many people. The latest epidemiology data out of the British National Health Service finds that between 6.4 and 7.9 million infections have been prevented in the UK by the vaccines and 26,000 to 28,000 deaths avoided. Those thousands of people would not have had to be concerned about any unknown long-term effects of the vaccine if they had failed to take it.
The Delta variant, which is sweeping the country, is one of the most infectious respiratory viruses we have ever encountered. There is also gathering evidence that it may cause more severe disease, especially in younger people. The vaccines significantly lower your chances of infection and, more importantly, severe illness and death. We are very supportive of people making intelligent informed decisions regarding their own health, but we believe they should be based on scientific facts. There is a reason we no longer fear polio, measles or smallpox in this country. There was also a reason that parents in the 1950s willingly gave their children a novel live polio vaccine knowing that 90 percent of polio infections were asymptomatic. Perhaps there was a greater sense of community in that age; people understood that they also had a responsibility to others. Their child would most likely be asymptomatic if they caught polio, but they might pass to another who would be far less fortunate.
Jeffrey Kocher MD
Joel Lee Dr. PH CPH
Eileen Barrett MD
Elizabeth Regan MD PhD
Thomas E. Preston MD
