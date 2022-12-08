DEAR EDITOR:
The Telluride community has done remarkable work in embracing the science that helped mitigate the risks of COVID, including having high vaccination rates, pivoting to outdoor activities and masking. I am so grateful that as a country we are past the time of more than 2,000 Americans dying from COVID each day, and grateful to people and leaders who did that hard work to reduce those numbers.
Now we are averaging more than 2,000 COVID deaths per week in the U.S. — a tremendous improvement and yet also undeniably tragic for every person and loved one of those individuals. These are people, not cases. And all of us have a role in reducing future deaths, even if we are tired of and from the pandemic.
The recently released bivalent COVID boosters and flu shots can help you and help those you love, and are free, widely available and underutilized. Wearing a mask when you are indoors, even if not doing so 100 percent of the time, is also objectively shown to reduce your COVID risk. As people who love going to films, shops and cafes, and who also travel often, we don’t see any reason why not to wear a mask while still enjoying these activities.
Wearing a mask and getting your vaccines can also help reduce the toll on our exhausted nurses and doctors. The large hospitals outside our community where people receive specialized care (including for trauma, ICU care and cancer care) are overwhelmed and often understaffed to meet patient needs, with patients often staying in emergency rooms for days while awaiting a bed in the hospital, and when in the hospital, they often have their beds in hallways rather than in private rooms.
In brief: please get your vaccines and please wear a mask. We are a community of people who care about each other, and these two small things are great ways to outwardly show how we care.
Eileen Barrett, MD, MPH
Lulu City
