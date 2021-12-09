DEAR EDITOR:
My name is Sergio Hernandez, and I’m currently a senior at Telluride High School on track to graduate in the spring. I'm enrolled in the school mentorship program and mentored with Dr. Steven Smolen at the Animal Hospital of Telluride. I chose to mentor with him because I want to become a veterinarian in the future. I've always loved animals and their anatomy. I learned many things from him, including how to be patient, precise and always giving everything you’ve got into what you're doing. He’s also taught me that running a vet isn't a one-man job. You need a team you can trust and work with well to make the clinic run properly. I would highly recommend doing a mentorship because you get to learn new things and meet intriguing people. Also, I’d like to thank Kelly, Carrie and the whole team for letting me mentor with them.
Sergio Hernandez
Telluride High School senior
