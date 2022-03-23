Consumed by a Texas-sized labyrinth of unknown horrors and seemingly countless hallways, I stopped to retrace what led me to such a disorienting fate.
I planned to spend spring break visiting friends in Fort Worth but became lost and directionless in a modern-day House of Leaves that mimicked an antique mall shortly after my arrival. My friends had navigated the serpentine pathways before. It would be fun, they said.
I fell behind after coming across a portable Corona typewriter. I paused to peck at a few keys. “This is the end.” It still worked perfectly.
The building sprawled across one city block seemed to be larger on the inside. Texans have always boasted about how everything is bigger in Texas, but that doesn’t mean everything is better. No one wants bigger parasites, potholes or pimples.
A little boy wearing a Rangers baseball hat took my attention away from the keyboard. Wide eyed and grinning, he pressed his face against a glass case packed with pocketknives.
“I want all of them,” he said to himself.
The father of the pint-sized butcher pulled him away.
“You already have a pocketknife,” the elder butcher said.
The kid grumbled something under his breath. Pocketknives are gateway weapons to chainsaws.
Amongst the many antiquities, in the center of the maze, sat a café that bore an eerie resemblance to the one Lewis Carroll describes in “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.”
A knee-high lattice fence covered in fake ivy sectioned off the eating area, which also featured an off-kilter faux fireplace adorned with half-melted candles and topped with a funhouse mirror that rendered people who peered into it puddles of flesh, hair and eyeballs.
“Ride Like the Wind,” the 1979 soft rock hit by Christopher Cross, played as I entered. I expected to be greeted by a strung-out Mad Hatter. He’d be waving an empty teacup in the air and begging patrons for more of the magic mushroom liquid he loves so much. The March Hare wouldn’t be far behind. The fiends didn’t seem to scare anyone off, however, as the café was bustling with business.
“If I was her, I'd use me for my skills,” a girl with a mound of blonde hair on top of her head told her friend as I walked to my seat. The higher the hair the closer to heaven. At least that’s what they say in Texas. After a second glance, the girl with the big hair and useful expertise was talking to a child-sized doll with an emotionless glass face and Victorian fashion sense.
The menu consisted of quiche and finger foods. I ordered an apricot iced tea first. Whenever it came, I ripped open four sugar packets and poured them into the cup, but I unexpectedly found myself in my first Texas standoff with a man at a nearby table. He was stirring sugar into his sweet tea at the same time. We made eye contact and kept it. The sound of our spoons twirling around the oversized plastic cups hastened. The middle-aged man had his jet-black hair slicked back like some kitschy desperado in a Quentin Tarantino film with a pencil mustache. But instead of spurs and leather, he wore a black Adidas jogging suit. What weirdos fell down the rabbit hole. I conceded and left before receiving my mushroom quiche.
A nearby bathroom offered a temporary reprieve, or so I hoped. The lime green room looked more like a mortuary, as a handful of urinals were draped in pieces of clear plastic big enough to cover a body. A broken dentist’s chair sat in one corner. An old man planted himself in front of one of the out-of-order urinals shortly after my arrival. I panicked and left without washing my hands, but not before I caught a glimpse of my reflection. A gray hair hung from my chin.
After escaping the phantom pisser, I stumbled upon a moth-eaten Victorian bar tucked away in one of the labyrinth’s far corners. Covered in a thick layer of dust, the price tag put the piece out of my budget, but I was surprised to find a bartender dressed in a golden silk vest and black bowtie behind it. He asked if I needed a drink. Bulleit Old Fashioned, I answered. As he started to mix my cocktail, I wondered if the place was haunted.
“Oh, yeah,” he said without hesitation.
“By what?”
“Well, there’s a small child who runs around the front of the space, but they’re harmless. Then there’s Marge, who is in the men’s bathroom. Toilets will randomly flush, or I’ll be here by myself and go in there to find the sink is running.”
“Have you ever seen anything?”
“Oh, yeah. When I first started it used to freak me out, but I have a strong sense of faith. I’ll tell them that my god is stronger than your god. That seems to work.”
He dropped a blood-red maraschino cherry in my drink and placed it on the worn wooden counter in front of me.
“On the house.”
Before I could pick it up, my friend found me.
“What are you doing?”
I turned back to the cocktail and bartender, but they weren’t there.
“Nothing … just thought this was cool.”
“Well, we’re leaving, but we can come back another day, if you want.”
“All good. I think I’ve seen pretty much everything I needed to.”
