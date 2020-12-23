DEAR EDITOR:
As we approach the end of 2020, I want to thank the 10 staff members and 90 volunteer first responders of the Telluride Fire Protection District (TFPD) for their hard work, professionalism and continued dedication in the wake of this historic pandemic.
COVID-19 brought challenges and opportunities to how we do everything in fire and EMS, and their commitment to safety, problem solving and teamwork made things work, and work well.
We are facing additional changes as we continue to grow as a district. New staff hires will allow us to even more thoroughly provide the level of care and service our community and visitors rely upon.
We could not achieve these goals without the continued commitment of our staff and volunteers, and on behalf of the TFPD Board and our community, I genuinely thank them.
I wish all of you a happy and safe holiday season, and a healthy New Year.
TFPD Chief John Bennett
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.