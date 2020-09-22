DEAR EDITOR:
I want to thank Telluride Institute, Telluride Arts and the Town of Telluride for co-sponsoring, along with the Wilkinson Public Library, the Bear Awareness Puppet Shows! Telluride Institute's Ashley Boling and Mary Higgins performed four wonderfully delightful and informative shows for local families and preschoolers at the magical Telluride Transfer Warehouse. This week, the puppeteers extraordinaire will continue to perform for the TES kindergarteners and are setting up additional shows for the Telluride Mountain School, Rascals Preschool and locals in Lawson Hill soon!
It was wonderful to work with all these entities in making this annual program work. I so appreciate the collaboration and willingness to flow with all the changes that came our way. We made these shows work — entertaining, while educating our young population about how to live with the wild bears in this beautiful watershed.
Jeannie Stewart
Wilkinson Public Library
