For those who don’t know, the mountain range we live in is notorious for having some of the most unstable snow in the country. The peaks that surround our little box canyon are incredibly avalanche prone, and for as long as humans have resided here, they’ve felt the devastating impacts of sliding snow. On Feb. 28, 1902, four different avalanches, resulting from 12 inches of fresh snowfall, buried and killed 19 miners and rescuers in the Cornet Creek drainage just above town. Nowadays, it’s backcountry skiers and riders who venture out onto the snow-covered slopes surrounding Telluride and occasionally get caught off guard by unstable conditions and tragically suffer the consequences.
My goal is to help stop this trend. My name is Chris Dickson, and I’m a ski guide and avalanche educator with Mountain Trip, as well as a lifelong snow fanatic.
I find myself thinking about snow when I probably shouldn’t be. In the middle of summer, in bed trying to fall asleep and even in the shower thoughts of snow and how it forms, falls and transforms suddenly pop into my head. My love for snow, which began with that first frosty flake on my tongue as a kid, has since taken me across the country to the tops of peaks, the bottoms of snow pits and a lot of places in between. I’ve leveraged my passion for sliding on snow into a career where I teach people about backcountry skiing and avalanches, and how to enjoy the former while avoiding the latter. I also facilitate backcountry skiing and riding experiences for guests while managing the risks inherent in playing on potentially unstable snow-covered slopes. And, as if my career path didn’t already provide me with enough time in the snow, I recently started a podcast that focuses on providing timely snow and avalanche information to the backcountry skiers and riders who play in our mountains.
The San Juan Snowcast is a weekly podcast that aims to keep listeners up to date with what’s going on in the sky and on the ground in the San Juan Mountains of southwest Colorado. It’s part weather forecast, part avalanche bulletin and part educational offering for local backcountry skiers and riders. While it’s primarily geared toward folks who recreate in the backcountry on skis and boards, this podcast contains information and insight that’s helpful to any person in our community who enjoys spending time out in winter or on the snow.
I believe that by making avalanche awareness more widespread, education more accessible, and information more timely and easy to understand, we can better equip ourselves to avoid dangerous avalanches. I started the San Juan Snowcast to create something that I would want to listen to as an avid backcountry skier. I hope that when you tune in, it gets the gears turning in your head and makes you think about how and why you travel in the backcountry. New episodes come out each Wednesday, all winter long, and you can listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.
Stay safe this winter, Telluride. Think snow!
Guide’s Corner is a monthly column by Mountain Trip, Telluride’s only AMGA accredited guide service, who has been guiding the world’s tallest peaks since 1973. Our hope here is to share with others our guides’ collective passion for and experience in the high mountains, so they can better enjoy and balance risk during their own adventures. To learn more about Mountain Trip, visit mountaintrip.com.
