DEAR EDITOR:
The Telluride Education Foundation (TEF) is founded on three principles — learning, character and community. Never have those three tenets been more important than in the past year. Teachers and students were able to learn in new and different ways, some successful, some not so much, but we learned. Collectively our character was tested, and although there may have been some bad days overall, we supported one another. Whether over Zoom, on the slopes, on a hockey rink or finally back in person in the classroom, we were able to show leadership and compassion towards one another. Last but not least our community not only stayed intact, but thrived, remaining a top hospitality spot, putting on shows at the Sheridan or winning on the lacrosse field. We figured out how to make it work.
TEF strives to support our schools and teachers in every way possible. Through grants we are able to provide experiential learning for our students, continuing education for our teachers wishing to expand upon their skill sets, as well as help our staff and faculty succeed throughout our community. This year we wanted to do something unique and fun to show our appreciation to our teachers and the idea of the golden egg was “hatched” by Tiffany Osborne, former TEF president and current TEF champion.
In the words of Grandpa Joe from the film “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “I never thought my life could be anything but catastrophe, but suddenly I begin to see a bit of good luck for me.”
The words are fitting after this tough year and just what the Telluride community helped the teachers feel this past week. TEF purchased gift cards in the amount of $150 to be used at shops and restaurants throughout the community that were then hidden in a golden egg around the Telluride schools. The teachers really enjoyed hunting for the eggs, and it was just pure joy to both find them and then share the treat found inside, either with family or other colleagues. The winners of the coveted golden eggs were: Julie Evans at Telluride Elementary School, Susan Ensor at Telluride Intermediate School, and Heather Rose and Alex Jones at Telluride Middle/High School.
A big thank you to superintendent John Pandolfo for helping make the golden egg hunts a reality and to principals Sara Kimble, Zoe Gillett and Susan Altman for allowing us to interrupt their staff meetings to hide the eggs. Last but not least the Telluride Compassion Campaign, through which the golden eggs were funded, would not be possible without the generous donations made to TEF by the entire Telluride community this year. Thank you!
Telluride teachers, we thank you and we appreciate you, and we hope the golden eggs bring a bit of a silver lining to a less-than-ideal year.
The Telluride Education Foundation
