Please consider the No. 1 industry that drives the economy in Telluride when you place your vote on Nov. 5! The short-term rental tax Ballot Issue 300 proposes will hurt tourism in Telluride.
Consider the facts first. Most of us check prices before we book a vacation, our guests in Telluride are no different.
Our current lodging tax is 12.65 percent. The proposed tax would make it 15.15 percent,.
Visit Aspen, Vail or Jackson Hole for less.
Aspen is 11.30 percent, Vail is 9.80 percent and Jackson Hole is only 8 percent.
In addition, this tax will only be placed on the Town of Telluride vacation rentals. This is a regional issue, not a Town of Telluride issue. We can do better!
Pam Specker
Telluride
