DEAR EDITOR:
Unaffiliated voters can, and we think will, make all the difference in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, “our district” here on the Western Slope. When Democrats in San Miguel County join a growing movement to switch to Unaffiliated and vote for Don Coram in the Republican Primary on June 28 to defeat Lauren Boebert, we will find that doing the right thing has never been so easy — no more than one minute required:
Go to sos.state.co.us, “Find Elections and Voting,” “Find Election Information,” “Find My Registration” and click “Unaffiliated.” You will then get ballots for both the Dem and Rep primaries. Choose Republican.
A bonus? Once Unaffiliated, we can also vote Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, running for Colorado Secretary of State, off November’s general election ballot.
Why the urgency? Put all the newspapers from all the cities, towns, every nook and cranny together, and adequate space still would not exist to accommodate a full explanation.
The point: The latest trend for the more extreme right wing of the Republican party, in its effort to portray that party as the party of parental rights, is to damn Democrats as “groomers” and “pedophiles” — accusations so clearly ridiculous one would think (wouldn’t one?) that only a fool could possibly believe them — is a trend that demands constant and vigorous and straightforward attention. Voting one of that group’s most vicious and shameless leaders out of office is the easiest, quickest and most far-reaching approach toward a return to some form of decency in national discourse and lawmaking behavior. And We The People can actually accomplish it!
Again: Go to sos.state.co.us, “Find Elections and Voting,” “Find Election Information,” “Find My Registration” and click “Unaffiliated.” You will then get ballots for both the Democrat and the Republican Primary. You must choose only one. Choose Republican. What’s left of our still-livable world will be forever grateful.
And in November, Unaffiliateds, like citizens from any party, will be able to vote for whomever they want to, Democrat, Republican — whomever. It’s the American Way. What could be better?
Susan and Mike Ritchey
Former Telluride School librarian
Cofounder Telluride Daily Planet
