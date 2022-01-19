I didn’t notice the pavement ended under my feet until the stark surroundings shook my soul awake. I’d been walking down the street near my aunt’s house. The same street my cousins and I strolled a thousand times during the humid months of June and July, when we didn’t have to worry about school and the caterpillars were busy constructing their silk moth manors in neighborhood trees.
The tiny creatures wriggled and squirmed across everybody’s lawn like furry fingers at that time of year, which always irked us as kids, so we made a game of stomping them dead if they crossed our path on the road.
Being the youngest of the group, my two older cousins had to talk me into doing it, but I’d resist. I didn’t want to get their gooey guts on my shoes. I’d made the mistake before, and when the caterpillar popped and splattered under my foot, the innards reminded me of green snot. At least that’s what I told my cousins, but killing something so small and innocent didn’t feel right. What if a giant foot from the skies snuffed us out suddenly?
But my cousins persisted, and I secretly yearned for their approval at that age, so I became a merciless god to the neighborhood caterpillars. My only requirement was that my cousins had to cover the oblivious victims with leaves or grass first. That way I wouldn’t smear them on my sole or witness the carnage I created. My cousins took turns burying the caterpillars alive, while I turned away. When they said they were finished, I’d spin back around and trample the small grave mounds flat. They’d giggle and tell me I did a good job, and then we’d proceed down the road. We’d eventually make a full loop back to their house in leaving a wake of dead insects. Years later I wondered if those poor caterpillars grew imaginary wings after the unfortunate fates they met because of me.
My mind mulled over similar questions as I wandered into the surreal cemetery at the end of the familiar road recently. The mansion-like mausoleums were the first sign that my world wasn’t right. These weren’t the quaint, two-story homes that dotted my aunt’s neighborhood, but examples of the most elaborate Gothic architecture, complete with grotesque gargoyle sentries and large padlocked doors high enough to house a number of unknown leviathans.
The lawns were pocked with crumbling tombstones, bouquets of long-dead roses covered the ground around them like brittle fall leaves, and oak trees lined my newfound pathway like hardened arteries. Worn out shoes, each pair tied together by the shoelaces, adorned one barren tree. I stopped to observe it more. My eyes had a hard time adjusting to the sights, as the midday sun wore a veil of funeral fog, but I could still make out the crude carvings scrawled into its trunk.
“Yet we die,” someone, or something, spelled out in writing that looked like a young child’s.
Not far behind the tree, a dilapidated pavilion stood silent. I imagined the monsters that call this stretch of imaginary land home gathered around the wooden, circular platform to enjoy somber chamber music. My mind began to race. My chest felt tight. I started to panic, but sensed I wasn’t alone and had the sudden urge to spin around. As I did, I noticed a trio of black goats standing at the line where the pavement gave way to gravel. The creature in the middle, which I presumed was the leader of the hellish herd, rushed me so quickly I barely had time to react.
It reared back on its hind legs as we locked arms in a tense caper. My body bore its weight. I felt the rigid edges of its hooves against my forearms. Should I slice the throat of this goat as a sacrifice to the arcane powers I unwittingly disturbed?
I accepted my fate and waited for the heavy boot of death. I held the gaze of the mysterious beast in forfeiture. Then it spoke without moving its mouth.
“Why are some so full of hate?” it offered.
I eased my grip and relaxed. I couldn’t answer the question, and it didn’t want me to, but I understood it was an olive branch to a strange visitor from an even stranger place. It fell back on all fours and hurriedly trotted to rejoin the other two graveyard guardians in its original formation.
For a moment, I turned to the tree, my vision now painted in a faint pink like streaks of blood swirling down a bathtub drain, then back, but the goats were gone.
I don’t know what I saw that particular night, or what it all means. I barely remember it, but I woke up calmer for being treated to another nocturnal dance with the brigade of black goats inside my head.
While some may waste their waking hours obsessively searching for such a nightmare’s origins, I’m continuously reminded that the world is a weird place, beyond my Earthly comprehension, if you know where to look.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.