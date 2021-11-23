DEAR EDITOR:

I’m writing to express my huge thanks to both the Telluride Association of Realtors (TAR) community and Denise Scanlon. I was the lucky benefactor of a TAR grant that enabled me to wrap up my closing on a Longwill condo, my first property owned in Telluride. I have been here for 24 years and am thrilled to have stabilized my future in this area. Thank you for helping me get to the finish line.

Shawn Hughes

Telluride