It seems like ravens are always up to something. Two fly overhead and one peels off to circle back and look at you. It feels like a patrol and they are checking in, keeping watch over the territory. What are the land creatures up to now? We think the town is ours, the highway certainly belongs to us, but when you watch ravens atop fence posts, their black-pearl eyes watching you in return, you wonder for a moment if the place isn’t theirs.
When the one raven comes back to circle you, you shield your eyes to follow it around the sky. It flashes across the sun, its shadow streaking over you. You have to wonder if it meant to do that. Ravens are like that.
I live in the mesas and canyon edges on the outskirts of Norwood. The agricultural fields have more crows, while the farther, rougher places tend to have ravens. Crows are smaller, and higher pitched when they call. They are field birds. Ravens are sky animals. They are nearly twice the size of crows, bigger beaks, bigger heads, wider wingspans. They live over the hill where the road turns to dirt and the earth opens wide. Canyon edges look across a high desert sea pinned down at the edges by gray, midsummer mountains. This is where I live, out with the ravens.
Before this, I lived outside of Crawford, Colorado. My home was nestled into boulders at the base of a rock tower, foot of the West Elk Mountains. The tower, called Needle Rock, was a bastion of birds. Peregrine falcons had an eyrie on one side, ravens nested in the middle with a beard of twigs and small branches that spilled from a crack, and golden eagles nested around the other side in what looked like a mattress of tree parts they’d somehow flown up the cliff. There was always a show going on, peregrines popping smaller birds out of the air, ravens making their daily racket, eagles taking off for daylong forays, their wings flat to the horizon as they sailed away and didn’t come back till evening.
For 18 years I lived at the base of this rock watching its comings and goings. I real-ized that birds were the thing happening, not me. Humans grind and toil on the ground, and we must look like troglodytes from overhead. A raven can decide it wants to be a mile away and it lets go of its rock perch, opens its wings, and sails there. I have to get in the car, strap into a seatbelt, or put on shoes and walk for half an hour. Smarter than eagles or peregrines, ravens might feel a little sorry for us.
The ravens around Norwood probably have a slightly different dialect from those near Crawford. I haven’t been able to pick it out, but researchers studying Corvids (a group of birds that includes crows, magpies and jays) have found that ravens use languages. Corvids are known as the most intelligent of the birds, able to recognize themselves in a mirror, remembering and identifying people’s faces. If a raven from Crawford were to visit Norwood, they probably would have noticed at least the different accent.
I moved to Norwood several years ago and soon found ravens nesting in a cliff of spalled-off boulders above Naturita Creek. Whenever I walked by, skirting the rim during nesting season in the spring, ravens would spill out and circle me. One day, a single raven rose up on the wind from below. It hovered in front of me, pinning me with its gaze, as if saying, “Don’t do anything stupid.” Message delivered, it sank from view.
Ravens are like that. They own the place.
Editor’s note: Craig Childs is a Norwood author who has published more than a dozen books on nature, science and exploration, including “The Secret Knowledge of Water.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.