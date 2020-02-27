The year 2020 is off to a great start in Mountain Village. In the past couple of month alone, we have launched our fight against plastics pollution, made some exciting additions at Village Court Apartments (VCA), and are preparing to add new bike lanes and sidewalks, among other things.
HOUSING
Living in a small town can be idyllic, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for improvement. With that in mind, this month Mountain Village Town Council officially formed the Village Court Apartments Resident Committee.
Based on input from residents of the 222-unit complex, we appointed the following VCA residents to the committee: Citlali Casillas, Ursula Cristol, Matthew Lewis, Amelia Martin and Pam Pettee.
The newly formed advisory committee will provide recommendations to VCA management regarding maintenance and ongoing improvements, hold VCA resident meetings that will be open to all residents and provide feedback from the committee to be shared with Town Council at least twice yearly. We thank everyone who volunteered and look forward to working together to keep improving our community.
In more affordable housing news, last week Town Council approved Telski’s request to add 12 additional density units to the 30-unit Mountain View Apartment complex in the Meadows neighborhood. The Meadows neighborhood is made up primarily of owner-occupied, deed-restricted homes and condos, but also the Chair 10-Chondola base area, the Meadows Parking Lot, Jeff Jurecki Memorial Playground and Big Billie’s apartments.
As future growth is imagined in this neighborhood, we look forward to working with our partners at Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association (TMVOA) and Telski to meet the goals laid out in the Comprehensive Plan to invest in the infrastructure of this critical year-round neighborhood and improve non-car transportation options connecting the Meadows to Mountain Village Center and/or Town Hall Center.
GETTING AROUND
Speaking of non-car transportation, this year Mountain Village Town Council approved $1.5 million to fund the creation of sidewalks and bike lanes to help make biking and walking along Lower San Joaquin Road, Mountain Village Boulevard and Upper Country Club Drive safer and easier. This past summer, a dismount zone was implemented in the Village Center plazas requiring cyclists to dismount and walk their bike across the plazas or continue riding using the designated bike bypass routes. The launch of the expanded Telluride Bike Park brought many more cyclists to the Village Center, so it is important to all involved that we continue to invest in keeping our plazas and streets useable and safe for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists alike. Engineering plans are being developed now, and construction is slated to begin this spring.
GREEN TEAM
This month, council voted to support Colorado House Bills HB20-1162 and HB20-1163, which are intended to ban food-grade expanded polystyrene containers from restaurants, schools and hospitals, and single-use plastic carry-out bags, straws and stirrers at stores and retail food establishments. If approved, the bans and fees would go into effect July 1, 2021.
But I think we all understand that we cannot wait for laws like these to be approved before we start making meaningful changes here in Mountain Village. We have had a voluntary Disposable Plastic Bag Reduction Program in place since 2012. The program has been a huge success with Mountain Village businesses voluntarily making the switch from offering single-use plastic bags to compostable and/or reusable bags.
Building on that program, last year we approved a resolution that aims to drastically reduce single-use plastics, beginning with our local merchants, lodgers, restaurants and grocers. With participation being entirely voluntary, this program is aimed to bring us closer to our zero-waste goal. In conjunction with the Mountain Village Green Team, the Planet Over Plastics Coalition has been formed to help our businesses make the transition away from single-use plastics via outreach, training and support. To learn more about the program and how you can help, visit townofmountainvillage.com/plastics.
REMINDER
The Town of Mountain Village is now accepting applications for vending carts for the 2020 summer season. Local and regional chefs, foodies and entrepreneurs are invited to apply by April 1 to be considered for vending spaces in Heritage Plaza and Sunset Plaza in Mountain Village Center. For minimum operating hour requirements, more information and to apply to be a vendor, visit townofmountainvillage.com/vending-carts.
If you have questions or comments about any of these or other topics, please email me at lailabenitez@mtnvillage.org. Or you can visit townofmountainvillage.com for details about how you can be a part of this exciting time in our community.
