I have a peripatetic friend who likes to say, “I gotta go,” when he leaves the house, town, The Buck. I say that to you now as I leave the Daily Planet, where in my role as associate editor/reporter, I’ve worked for nearly five years. I gotta go.
This was the second chapter of my Daily Planet career. As I write, I am a spinning planet with storm clouds of emotion, memory, sadness and giddy anticipation for the What’s Next, swirling over my surface. That’s to be expected, given the range of highs and lows I’ve experienced in the thousands of stories and scads of columns — some award winning — that I’ve generated for this paper and through the innumerable owners who’ve scooped up our Little Paper That Could, each purchase a step further away from the paper’s original vision.
The Planet started as pure and homegrown as mountain water. Mike Ritchey and Tony Daranyi created a newspaper by and for the people. They installed the wise and understated Kansan and career journalist, Bob Beer, in the editor’s chair. He oversaw a copy editor, a sports desk and beat reporters, and a layout and graphic design crew. There was an energetic and friendly team in ad sales and a front desk person, a staff photographer, and seasonal interns from journalism schools who we threw all manner of assignments at. Here kid. So ya want to be a reporter?
Those were the glory days of newspapering. We offered expansive coverage of the schools, governments, the ski area, businesses, sports, nonprofits, festivals and events, the arts and everything else that goes down in this happenin’ little town. Our April Fool’s editions were the stuff of legend.
In the Stronghouse building, with its whitewashed stone walls, creaky wooden floors and an array of dogs splayed under desks, I was welcomed in 1996, first as a fill-in for a reporter taking a six-week leave of absence, and then, early the following year, as a full-time reporter. I had, for the first time since working at the University of Maryland’s Diamondback, resumed my career in journalism. Now there were computers. There were Thursday night margarita parties in the newsroom when we put the fat, weekend edition to bed. There were bonds forged in that solid building that remain today. I don’t truck in nostalgia, but those were the days, my friend. We thought they’d never end.
And then our esteemed publishers put the paper up for sale. And so began the march into the era of panty-hosed publishers and far-away neck-tied corporate bean counters, a series of sales that sliced away at the editorial staff, even as the papers grew in size. We ink-stained wretches, as Beer liked to refer to our beleaguered profession, saw our workloads increase and it was a struggle provide the coverage we were accustomed to offering our readers. I became the editor in 2003, stepping up when my predecessor, Emily Dresslar, sailed off to grad school. By 2006, my health faltering, my important relationships frayed, and the notion of a work-life balance rendered laughable, I saved myself and went back to bartending. I made more money slinging burgers and beers at Clay’s Cornerhouse than I did as editor. But, in 2018, I returned to the Planet.
My chosen field is called the Fourth Estate, the so-called fourth pillar along with the legislative, executive and judicial branches of a democracy. Freedom of the press is a tenet of democracy and our country’s Constitution. There are no sacred cows in reporting and the line between advertising and editorial is as inviolable as that of between church and state in governance. That’s a matter for debate on both counts, sadly. Both newspapers and government suffer when those lines are blurred. Advertisers should never dictate what is reported, much as religious views should never guide law. In my college journalism days, where we learned everything from Marshall McLuhan’s media philosophy to counting picas, we also learned that reporting that is uncontaminated from outside influence is the unwavering standard we proudly raise. We, as reporters, are bound by that ethos. By exerting influence either by dint of a religious view or a financial interest, a disservice is being rendered to We the People. Incorporating a religious belief is beside the point when an elected official is legislating for the best interests of citizens, just as offending advertisers should not be a concern when reporting on the issues of the day. I have my grave concerns for the populace, both local and nationally, on both counts.
I applaud the courage of newspapers that report the news, that weather the opposition, that meet detractors eye-to-eye. It is not our job to be popular, to bury facts, to shy away from controversial or sensitive topics. We don’t work for our advertisers, nor do we work for government. We work for you. I’ve been immensely proud and honored to not only work for you, dear reader, but to have been trusted by my sources, awarded by my peers, and supported by my colleagues in editorial. To you, Justin Criado and Leslie Vreeland, thank you for your steadfastness, loyalty, friendship and serious writing chops. Nobody does deadlines better than we do. But it’s time to leave this profession for a new and exciting opportunity.
I gotta go.
