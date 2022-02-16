The pit of possessed bodies and flailing limbs opened up before me in an instant. People pushed and pounced on one another without a second thought, a primal urge to destroy everything, and everyone in sight, the only thing on the mind of the maniacs.
A young man with a nose ring the size of a door knocker ripped off his shirt and let out a high-pitched scream, which further invigorated the possessed. The pulsating pit continued to grow and move like a ravenous amoeba hellbent on consuming more and more damned souls.
Another shirtless lunatic peered into the pit from an undisturbed corner, and then charged at an unsuspecting victim. As he rushed past, I noticed he wore a permanent pentagram on his back, seemingly etched into his skin with crude craftsmanship and watery ink. No one was safe, I thought, with demons like that among us.
A mixture of sweat, beer and blood lubricated the furious moshpit, as a devastating din of death metal played over it all. I smiled.
The recent Decibel Magazine Tour was responsible for the chaotic scene at Grand Junction’s Mesa Theater that night. Five bands — SpiritWorld, Enforced, Gatecreeper, Municipal Waste and Obituary — treated the near-capacity crowd to five hours of heaviness that resulted in a zombie-like display of violence that would make Dario Argento proud.
Moshing is for the young and able-bodied, so I found myself viewing the mayhem from a safe distance, though no one was impervious to spilled drinks and footless shoes that found their way outside of the pit.
I stood next to a father-and-son duo from Montrose — Dusty and Dexter — that frequently sees shows at the Mesa. Dusty and I chatted about the lineup, including opener SpiritWord, who neither of us heard of before the tour was announced.
The Las Vegas weirdos came out dressed in pearl-snap Western shirts and cowboy hats. A honky-tonk ditty played as they took their places and strapped on their instruments. Then all hell broke loose for 30 minutes. SpiritWorld’s set was comprised mostly of songs from their debut album “Pagan Rhythms,” which is sprinkled with early Slayer riffage and distorted spaghetti Western yarns. They describe their sound as “death Western,” and it works.
A small pit of diehard heshers began to form by the end of the first set, but the theater was still filling up, as the possessed waited for the next auditory assault.
Enforced — the crossover thrash newcomers from Richmond, Virginia — took the stage next and wasted no time blasting into their variety of razor-sharp guitars and guttural growls. The speed of Enforced’s playing whipped the maniacs into a frenzy. Several people were pummeled in a push pit, but there’s a moshing code — whenever someone hits the ground, stop and help them up. The band treated the audience to a heavy dose of songs from their latest record, “Kill Grid.”
The pit continued to grow for Gatecreeper’s performance. The new-wave death metallers from Tucson, Arizona, play music rooted in the tradition of Dismember and Entombed. The chainsaw guitar tone alone is enough to turn anybody into a mindless mosher, but add in vocalist Chase Mason’s groans and “ughs!” and Gatecreeper has perfected a recipe for sweltering madness.
Dusty had never heard of Gatecreeper before, but was impressed by the set, which closed with fan favorite “Flamethrower,” and the crowd’s visceral reaction.
“This is church,” I said.
“Hallelujah, I’ve been saved!” he replied.
Municipal Waste, also from Richmond, turned the energy up another notch in playing their beer-drenched brand of party thrash. Leadman Tony Foresta is a metal lifer, so when he says, “Open this shit up!” people listen. The pits for “Breathe Grease,” “Wolves of Chernobyl” and “The Art of Partying” were so brutal that Foresta christened the Grand Junction crowd the rowdiest, and therefore the best, of the tour thus far. He even organized a wall of death, during which the headbanging zombies lined up on opposite ends of the theater without hesitation before partaking in a savage game of Red Rover.
But the pit didn’t fester into an endless wound until Obituary stepped on stage. The Tampa band is responsible for creating a gruesome subgenre — Florida death metal — and after nearly 40 years in the game, they still got it.
As the band played its intro “Redneck Stomp,” I watched lead singer John Tardy prepare near the backstage door. He jumped up and down, bowed his head as if he was talking to himself, and then made the sign of the cross before running to centerstage.
Smoke and red lighting seemingly engulfed the band in a shroud of arterial spray. The pit could no longer be contained. Dusty and Dexter rushed to the front of it in an effort to stand against the stage but became lost in the sea of humanity. A hipster in a Six Feet Under long sleeve started throwing empty beer cans. Clothes were torn from torsos. I caught the face of a man with a bloodied nose, which reminded me of a Jackson Pollock painting. He shook his head, and the red liquid spread.
Obituary blasted through “Final Thoughts,” “Chopped in Half” and “Turned Inside Out.” The pit churned and squirmed, as the undead congregation reacted to the band’s Southern-fried, swamp-stomping psalms.
Obituary ended the frantic service for the evening with “Slowly We Rot.” The pit responded in kind.
I watched this bedlam with pleasure, relatively unscathed, headbanging and fist-pumping along. This is church.
