I am writing to express gratitude to the Telluride Regional Medical Center and Emily McGough for my unique mentorship this past fall. Through the Telluride High School Mentorship Program, I am lucky enough to spend time shadowing appointments in the med center each week and learning more about the medical world. From watching well-child checks and ER visits to observing blood pressure monitoring and skin checks, I’ve learned invaluable information about the ways in which our bodies work and how we heal.
From a young age, I always wanted to do something that would directly help people. I’ve always looked up to the many people in my family who are involved in the medical profession as doctors, nurses and physician’s assistants. This mentoring experience, combined with completing wilderness first aid and taking an anatomy and physiology class this year, has cemented my interest in the medical field as a future profession.
With immense gratitude for both Emily and the people who have allowed me to shadow their appointments.
Siri Shoff
Telluride High School
