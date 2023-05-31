Ben Blouse

On January 18, 1950, Ben Ura Blouse was born in York, Pa., to Rachel and Glenwood Blouse. He was their first born and grew up in a family full of love and music. Being the oldest of three children, he navigated life in the 50s, 60s and 70s in Dallastown, Pa. Ben was a self-taught guitarist, started playing and singing in bands at the age of 14 in the height of the 1960s music era. He played in numerous bands well into his 30s and also loved listening and dancing to good music. This love of music took him to places like Woodstock in 1969, the Motown Revival and later he was a fixture at the Telluride local music festivals.
In the early 80s, still a bachelor and loving life, he met his future wife Sally. She was visiting the states from England on a tour in a Greyhound bus and they quickly fell in love. Within a few weeks they were engaged and the adventures began. They welcomed daughters Ashley and Bebe, 13 months apart in the late 80s. After spending a few years in Pennsylvania and then England, they decided to head West to a place Ben had lived in the early 1970s — Telluride, Colo. They initially landed in Ridgway, Colo., and moved to Telluride full time in the early 2000s. There, Ben and Sally raised their daughters in the rugged mountains. Ben didn’t encourage the girls to play indoor winter team sports in an effort to spend every moment they could skiing and snowboarding. His love for these mountains and skiing was contagious. He shared it with his daughters and later his grandchildren. If Ben wasn’t watching his grandkids’ hockey or soccer practices, he could be found hiking and skiing. It’s what he loved to do and he did it with a passion. He wasn’t the guy to get up for one run just to get his pass scanned, he skied 20,000-30,000 vertical feet everyday. His hat-less white head and orange jacket could be seen daily on the mountain. Even in the coldest and snowiest of blizzards he refused to wear a hat, but he always wore a beaming smile. Ben rarely missed a day, even in his last season he skied 122 days on the mountain. His love for the mountains will live on through his daughters and grandchildren.
Ben passed away on May 18, 2023, almost eight weeks exactly after his stage 4 lung cancer diagnosis. He leaves behind his wife Sally; daughters Ashley Shupp and husband Justin; Bebe Hinde and her husband, Dustin; and his beloved grandchildren Ethan, Eddy, Thatcher and Rye.
We will always feel his presence in these mountains, whether it’s in the breeze, falling snow, a hike in the high country, cross-country skiing the valley floor — he will always be with us, encouraging us to live our best lives in these mountains we call home.
