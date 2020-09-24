In an attempt to save the readership from my melodramatic, meandering musings this month, I’ve decided to get everyone in the spooky season spirit by recommending some reads that will make you sleep with the light on. You won’t find Stephen King, Edgar Allan Poe or Franz Kafka on this list. While those authors are all-time, they don’t need anymore love. I’m highlighting writers and works that may not be as well known, but I feel should be.
If you’re someone who doesn’t read horror for pleasure, consider this, horror fans are coping with the current terror of the COVID-19 pandemic better than those who aren’t, according to a recent study, as participants who “engaged more frequently with frightening fictional phenomena” have experienced lower levels of psychological distress.
“Through fiction, people can learn how to escape dangerous predators, navigate novel social situations, and practice their mind-reading and emotion regulation skills,” according to the findings of the Research Program for Media, Communication and Society at the School of Communication and Culture at Aarhus University in Denmark.
There you have it — sharpen your mind-reading powers for the sake of survival and dive into a good book this fall.
HORROR SHOW GUESTS
Since the Telluride Horror Show added authors to its annual slate, my library has expanded. The trend will continue this year, as the fest will feature authors Max Brooks, Daniel Kraus, Paul Tremblay, Alma Katsu, Emily M. Danforth and Jeremy Robert Johnson.
Jeremy Robert Johnson quickly became one of my favorite writers practicing the craft today. His stories almost defy explanation. They’re so … weird.
As fellow scribe Brian Evenson explains in the introduction to Johnson’s “Entropy in Bloom” collection of short stories, “Reading Johnson is a little like believing you’re at a GWAR show and in on the joke, and instead suddenly finding yourself a participant in Gorgoroth’s Black Mass.”
His new book “The Loop” hits stands Tuesday. You’ve been warned.
Similarly, Kelly Link, who read at last year’s Horror Show, creates fantastical worlds so convincing you forget that teenage love doesn’t typically include crypts and rotting flesh. A Pulitzer Prize finalist, her short story collection “Get in Trouble” is downright disorienting.
“Like Kafka hosting ‘Saturday Night Live,’ Link mixes humor with existential dread. … Link’s characters, driven by yearning and obsession, not only get in trouble but seek trouble out — to spectacular effect,” Publishers Weekly wrote.
PAPERBACKS FROM HELL
As the subtitle implies, these books are hellish, but more campy and endearing than anything. “Paperbacks from Hell: The Twisted History of ’70s and ’80s Horror Fiction” is a 2017 nonfiction book by writer Grady Hendrix, who teamed up with Valancourt Books and blogger Will Erickson of Too Much Horror Fiction to bring some of the best long-lost titles back to life. The first run included “The Nest” (Gregory A. Douglas, 1980), “The Reaping,” (Bernard Taylor, 1980), “When Darkness Loves Us” (Elizabeth Engstrom, 1985), “The Tribe” (Bari Wood, 1981) and “The Spirit” (Thomas Page, 1977). Valancourt has since published eight more “Paperbacks from Hell” titles.
I finished the “The Spirit” this week, which is a novella about a group of Bigfoot-like hominids that are fighting extinction, as well as an outdoorsman hell bent on revenge. Our Yeti friends have some help from a Native American who worships the cryptids, but there’s a demonic twist you don’t see coming.
The over-the-top descriptions of gore in these books will make you giggle and squirm a little. Like “The Nest,” a fun yarn about cannibal cockroaches invading the idyllic Cape Cod.
This tells you exactly what to expect, “It was just an ordinary garbage dump on peaceful Cape Cod. No one ever imagined that conditions were perfect for breeding, that it was a warm womb, fetid, moist, and with food so plentiful that everything creeping, crawling, and slithering could gorge to satiation. Then a change in poison control was made, resulting in an unforeseen mutation. Now the giant mutant cockroaches are ready to leave their nest — in search of human flesh!”
ANYTHING BY THOMAS LIGOTTI
If you’ve never heard of Thomas Ligotti, you’re not alone. Ligotti is a reclusive, weirdo writer in Michigan who only conducts interviews via email and rarely has his picture taken. He may be a vampire or some other unexplainable cosmic terror, but he only gained mainstream popularity after the creator of “True Detective” lifted quotes and ideas from his “The Conspiracy Against the Human Race” book in 2014. But Ligotti has been at it since the 1980s. Unlike Stephen King, who is read by everyone from housewives to pre-teens, Ligotti’s work is unnerving, to say the least, and intended for a niche, if not more nihilistic, audience.
He’s once said, “Best-selling horror fiction is indeed necessarily conservative because it must entertain a large number of readers. It’s like network television. I’m your local cable access station.”
A master of the short story, Ligotti takes what H.P. Lovecraft and Algeron Blackwood (two more authors who should be on your reading list this Halloween season) created and melds otherworldly terror with his own morbid visions about the agony of existence.
His first two collections — “Songs of a Dead Dreamer” and “Grimscribe” — need to be more widely celebrated, and read, by horror aficionados. Stories like “Dreams of a Manikin,” “The Music of the Moon,” “The Last Feast of Harlequin” and “The Shadow at the Bottom of the World” are blood-curdling. Spoiler alert: Nothing and no one can be trusted in a Ligotti tale.
In “The Frolic” he writes, “Sometimes you just have to keep some distance between yourself and reality, even if it means becoming a little less human.”
