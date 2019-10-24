DEAR EDITOR:
I’m writing to share my support for the Wilkinson Public Library and Ballot Issue 6A: the first mill levy increase requested by the library since 1997.
Our library is so innovative. I never know what service to the community they will offer next!
The library is a central meeting place where our young people flock to meet up. It’s cool to hang out at the library!
The Wilkinson Public Library perfectly embodies the Telluride values of integrity, kindness and respect that allow us to say to each other, “I guess we live in paradise.”
Many times I have watched the astonishment of our visitors who are always quick to share how they have never before experienced a library like ours.
I personally appreciate the endless positive energy the staff shows everyone without exception.
Our library is such a distinguished institution; it represents perfectly the true core of our collective idealism.
The Wilkinson Public Library deserves our support and the extra few dollars a month that the mill levy increase will cost property owners in the district. Please vote yes on 6A.
Robert Weatherford
Telluride
