DEAR EDITOR:
After sneaking the revised impact fees through last July with little notice or opportunity for public comment, on March 1 the BOCC, once again, ignored the comments of the public and pursued their own rogue agenda regarding affordable housing. Given their statements at previous meetings and public hearings, their actions were not surprising.
However, what was surprising, were Commissioner Hilary Cooper’s statements that she “does not respond well” to “demands” for information and she doesn’t believe that county officials should have to answer questions presented by the public at public hearings. (A not-so-veiled attempt to silence the opposition and avoid accountability.)
Commissioner Cooper clearly has forgotten that the taxpayers pay her salary and are entitled to question our officials when they fail to provide enough information for the public to make an informed decision, or when the policy being proposed is in violation of the law and could cost the county hundreds of thousands of dollars in litigation expenses.
The impact fees, as applied to a very small, select group of individuals (lot owners wanting to build a home), are arbitrary and capricious, as evidenced by a comparison of the old fees to the new fees (appeal of three landowners on Feb. 15, 2023):
• Juniper Village Dr Home
Old fee: $5,006.67
New Fee: $70,046.00
• Serapio Home
Old fee: $5,973.46
New Fee: $93,409.00
• Victoria Point Lane Home
Old fee: $36,532.40
New Fee: $742,245.00
There are other funding solutions for affordable housing that would have been fairer and more evenhanded, yet county officials ignored those solutions. Significantly, there appears to be a pattern emerging regarding the integrity, and legality, of the decisions being made by county government due to conflicts of interest and personal biases.
The March 1 hearing was but one more hearing, in a long line of hearings, in which Commissioner Cooper and our county officials sought to arrogantly impose their will, without regard to the will of the people who they were elected to represent, and without regard to the negative impact their decisions will have on the local economy — when new construction grinds to a halt, demand for existing housing will exceed the supply of existing housing and housing will actually become less affordable.
The impact fees are just the tip of the iceberg. The county is attempting to circumvent the court’s rulings in Bennett v. Vickers by changing the current Telluride Regional Area Master Plan with its biased survey, “East End Area Master Plan Community Survey.” Don’t be fooled. This survey is nothing more than the county’s latest effort to fast-track another half-baked, ill-conceived plan, while ignoring the negative impacts, in the hopes that the public isn’t paying attention.
Given recent reckless actions regarding the Diamond Ridge Property and the impact fees, the actions of county government must be carefully scrutinized. Otherwise, we may wake up and not even recognize the Telluride regional area.
Elizabeth Tipton
San Miguel County
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.