DEAR EDITOR:
The Telluride High School Mentorship Program shapes young minds by allowing them to explore their interests in real-world situations. During my time in the program, I have had the honor of working as a mentee for the Ballot Question 2D campaign. As the community struggled with the short-term rental debate, I knew I wanted to be involved as many small towns were struggling through similar issues. Working with the community and its valued members, and my mentor Alline Arguelles, has provided me with the educational experience shaping my interests in political science. Campaigning was an exciting and educational experience that allowed me to become closer to a community that I thought I already knew. The action has undoubtedly positively impacted my future, by expanding my mind, meeting new people and shaping prospective endeavors.
Quincey Faust
Telluride High School senior
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.