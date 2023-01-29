Ours sits in the master bedroom, out in the open — my wife’s idea, one that has worked out wonderfully — its feet sitting on sandstone tiles, a nice accent, and harder than the terra cotta Saltillos of the bathing area. Next to it sits an old bench, the chipped paint, turquoise and beige, sanded smooth. On this sits a stack of three clean towels.
On the wall hangs a metal tray, streaked sage green and gold, adorned with elephants and palm trees, bought at a junk shop in Atlanta, which contains bath salts, shampoos, hair conditioners, eucalyptus, lavender and rose oils, different soaps and, of course, bubble bath. Above this hang photos taken by a marine biologist of a breaching baby dolphin, the snout of a Couvier’s beaked whale with its protruding teeth resembling tusks, and an underwater shot of a rectangular-headed baby pygmy sperm whale. This little corner of the house is all about water.
There are steam showers, bucket baths, carnie baths — the wiping of one’s grimy body parts with a moistened bandana (a “carnie” is a carnival worker) — and any number of showers with water delivered from varying angles and volume, but one form of cleaning stands head and shoulders above the rest. While hot running water may fairly be considered — along with skis, guitars, bicycles and enchiladas — one of the most wonderful and worthwhile achievements of mankind, there is one vehicle which stands alone, as it has throughout history, as the greatest choice for restorative and cathartic benefits: the bathtub.
Freezing cold? Creaky joints, sore back? Maybe the world in general is just beating you up a little bit? Draw a hot bath, grab a cold beer, a good magazine, step into a portal to peacefulness and surrender to feeling good. When the water cools, grasp the plug with your toes, let a little out, re-insert the plug, then with your other foot crank the hot. You will emerge when you’re good and ready. You will be cleansed in ways other than just physical ones.
Aside from jumping in the river, it is the oldest, most primal choice. Simple pleasures are the best, and some things just can’t be improved upon. Jacuzzis? Don’t even go there; you don’t want to know what goes on in there. You don’t want to know exactly what other visitors may have left there. Yick.
And by the way, never trust a smiling toddler in a swimming pool.
Among bathtubs, the claw-foot is queen. The most common size is five-and-a-half feet long. This we learned, during our search, from various claw-foot snobs, er, aficionados, who pooh-poohed the popular alternative. Rarer and more highly prized are six-foot and five-foot lengths. We ended up with a lowly five-and-a-half footer, and you know what? It’s perfect.
Purchased from a friend for seventy-five bucks, it sat, full of leaves, under a tarp among some trees on an empty lot at the south end of nearby town. We got it cheap because it was missing one foot and needed to be re-enameled. We wrestled it into the bed of the War Wagon, our ’81 Toyota workhorse — one of the many reasons I love my wife is that she will wrestle with bathtubs — and drove it over to Moab, where a fellow sandblasts and re-finishes tubs in his garage for a fair price.
The mission was enjoyable, as it provided opportunity for some winter hiking in the desert on the drop-off and retrieval, it got us off the jobsite for a couple days and we ended up with a new tub. The venerable Mike Ritchey, founder of the local newspaper and all-around great guy, who at the time ran a junk-tique shop called Old Home Highlights in Ridgway, found a matching fourth foot from a warehouse full of them in Texas — who knew such a place existed? — and once the outside of the tub was wire-brushed and painted a neutral warm cream, we were whistling Dixie.
Getting it upstairs was no piece of cake, but nothing worthwhile is easy. The plumber came up with an old-fashioned goose-neck faucet and the effect was complete, the cherry on our little sundae. The gift of a wire tray which straddles the rims crossways — another nod to days gone by — upped the game further and soon filled with loofahs, sisal scrubbies and bath toys of every shape, size and color.
The charter member of the bath-toy club is an orange-and-yellow squirty clown fish, bought many years ago at a gift shop in Gregory Town on Eleuthera, on a trip to nearby Surfer’s Beach. It was a pipe dream at the time. Maybe, just maybe, we would have a bathtub of our very own, the thinking went, in a house of our very own, in which to keep this little squirty clownfish. Someday. The idea was farfetched enough that we dismissed it and focused on the waves at hand.
Hallelujah and pass the butter, because Someday came, and it was better than we ever thought it could be.
Little Señor Clownfish keeps company with a starfish, a dolphin, a crab, a stegosaurus, two turtles and twenty-three rubber duckies, each one capable of shooting thin streams of bathwater into unsuspecting bath-mates’ faces. Did you know you can get rubber duckies that look like Santa Claus, Marilyn Monroe, Edward G. Robinson, Peppa Pig, John Wayne, James Brown, Tony Soprano and The Dude from Big Lebowski? Of course you did.
Went skiing in the storm the other day and all the guys were skiing around with loopy grins, and big frozen-booger twin-track stalactites in their beards. Looked like a bunch of Nordic skiers. Disgusting. Went home, drew the bath and as steam filled the room, glanced in the mirror. There they were. Disgusting.
Into the tub, then, a little splash, and forgiveness.
Sean can be reached at: seanmcnamara58@gmail.com.
