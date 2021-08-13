As dog bites go, it was not much, really, a quick nip administered by an enthusiastically protective fellow, charging wet from the pond. It was enough, though, to provoke an involuntary “Ouch!” as much from surprise as the sting of teeth.
The sock wasn’t torn, but soon a scarlet blossom appeared and a quick inspection revealed two semi-circles of teeth marks centered on the ankle bone, a source of mild amusement, further endearing me to this favored pair of socks: On subsequent bicycle climbs requiring extra effort, I would resolve to try and be as tough as my socks.
The owners of the pooch are charming people, providing home and succor to two rescue mutts from the reservation, so no retribution was doled out, but there are second thoughts about petting the dog, an increased vigilance, a reluctance to turn one’s back. The wound was cleaned and took its sweet time healing — a couple of the punctures went deep — and now is a circular purple scar that deepens in color whenever we go swimming.
The seeds of the mark were sown months before, in the black depth of a January night, in a remote valley, red cliffs hovering through holes in the clouds of passing storm cells, exfoliating, 1,000 feet overhead. Below, leading to the compound, two red tire tracks wound through a white blanket of snow punctuated by viridian and sap and sage green shrubs and writhing juniper trees. Mule deer crunched on the frozen crust of the footpath outside the bedroom window at 4 a.m. A few hours later the morning dawned pink and still, cold enough to be smoky.
It was in this darkness, this stillness, fingers of light reaching tentatively over hillsides, over the backs of arched piñon pines sculpted by the wind, across the fields of the valley bottom — a roll under a cozy sleeping bag, a slice of cold air reaching in between the bag and the Hudson Bay blanket on the bed — that a thought emerged: “Sure would be nice to get on the bike today.”
A glimpse of pale color, banded doves brooling in the branches of the apricot tree, a scramble into work clothes, breath pluming. The woodstove has been forsaken after a singed hand the day before; we’re here to work, not huddle by the stove. A cup of strong Joe, on with the tool bags and let’s get cracking.
The boombox — often the most valuable tool — is cranked up and the days’ tasks addressed. Today it is hanging doors, making sure the action is smooth, then scavenging the boneyard for trim wood. Suitable candidates are selected from piles of old fencing and barnwood scattered throughout the property and carried down to the cut station under a carport by the adobe dugout we are upgrading.
These boards are milled on the trusty table saw to desired widths and, once installed, provide an organic warmth to the finished look. The wood is very old and weathered, heavily grained and knotted, gray and brown, streaked with black, and has a soft feeling on the walls, like fur or velvet.
Breakfast and lunch are rolling meals, a quick munch here and there, usually in moments of head scratching, small challenges being tackled. Apples, chunks of sharp cheddar cheese and peppered salami protrude from the nail pouch of the bags, displacing sixteen-penny spikes that normally reside there.
By 4 a good stopping point has been reached, the tools are organized and put away, and in short order a carefree tune is whistled as the old Santa Cruz HiBall 29er is pedaled up the dirt road that climbs the ridge behind the compound. The day surrenders its warmth, the sun, as it will this time of year, accelerating to the horizon. It is 58 degrees at the beginning of the climb, a luxurious warmth in mid-January, but by the time we ascend the ridge and return to the truck, blue shadows have converged, breath plumes as it did this morning, and there is just enough dying light to make out the distant peaks of home.
The bike had been chucked in the back of the truck almost as an after-thought, but now that victory has been achieved, the pattern repeats itself during the course of the winter. The project moves forward, tasks arranged to take advantage of the sun’s warmth as it moves across the house. On good-weather days — for which this valley is famous — productive work sessions are rewarded at days’ end with bike tours around the west end of the valley.
On a late February cycle, two separate flocks of wild turkeys, each a couple dozen strong, are surprised as they sun themselves on the road in last light, before they can be herded into scrub oak thickets by their toms. As spring approaches and days lengthen, evening hours are spent happily sweating on the bike, roadside willows bud, cottonwoods stir with life, irrigation ditches are burned, lambs and calves appear in the fields.
Now, in early summer, the sun, so eagerly enjoined in winter, is stinking hot and avoided. Green fields turn sere and dun under unrelenting sun, and the Burning Man stalks the landscape yet, sowing fear and mistrust. It was a winter of riot and plague, but now, from the safety of refuge, I have a souvenir from a dog, a little vampire bite, a reminder of a fulfilling chapter in a remote valley, a reminder to stay calm and persevere. The dog that bit me is named Marky. I have my Marky mark.
