DEAR EDITOR:
Despite overwhelming evidence from climate scientists, our president and the leaders of the Republican Party are “climate deniers.” They deny climate warming is occurring largely as a result of the burning of fossil fuels. The fossil fuel industries reward the president and Republican congressmen with generous contributions for their denials.
The millions of acres of public lands that belong to all Americans should be a part of the solution to a climate crisis. Instead, they are part of the problem. The U.S. Geological Survey shows that federal lands are a big contributor to the U.S. emissions of greenhouse gases. Coal, oil and gas extracted from federal lands account for about 25 percent of the total fossil fuels produced annually in the U.S. Thanks to the Trump administration’s determination to accelerate the extraction of fossil fuels over alternative energy, the Bureau of Land Management has offered millions of acres to the fossil fuel industry with minimum public input, and little consideration for the climate and other ecological and cultural values. The warming of the climate is, in fact, a crisis and polls show that 37 percent of Americans believe that. I believe that percentage will climb significantly in a few short years. A current Gallup poll indicates that 80 percent of Democrats, 60 percent of Independents and 37 percent of Republicans favor dramatically reducing the country’s use of fossil fuels in order to reduce the warming of the planet. To quote 16-year-old Greta Thunberg, the famous climate activist: “This is an existential crisis that is going to affect our whole civilization; the biggest crisis humanity has ever faced.” The young will suffer the most if we adults do not act! We ignore science at our peril! Demand of our politicians that they act!
Tom Heffernan
Ridgway
