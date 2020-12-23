DEAR EDITOR:
I am writing to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Telluride Association of Realtors (TAR), and each and every member broker who contributes to the First Time Homebuyers Assistance Fund. This amazing fund provides vital financial assistance to local first-time homebuyers.
This fall, I was lucky enough to qualify for and purchase a deed-restricted home, and I am so grateful to TAR for their incredible gift of a grant to assist with closing and moving costs. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!
Sarah Stogner
Telluride
