I saw my husband for the first time at recess on the first day of fourth grade. It was September of 1983, and he was wearing a yellow shirt with two white stripes ringing each sleeve and a shiny picture of some kind of car on the front (maybe a Trans Am?), which looked like it had been ironed on. He was running and yelling on the playground, his voice was low and gravelly, and I liked the sound of it. His smile was huge, his eyes crinkled at the corners. I stood alone at the edge of the kickball field and watched the kids darting and weaving all around me. It was my first day at Boston Avenue Elementary School in Winslow, Maine. I was the new girl.
After recess, we filed back into Mrs. Black’s classroom, and I saw that the boy in the yellow shirt was sitting at the desk directly in front of mine. His hair was messy; it looked like he didn’t brush it very much. I noticed right away that this boy talked. A lot. He kept a running commentary going the entire morning, punctuated by lots of jokes. Mrs. Black kept shushing him. Eventually, she made him go sit in the hall … on the first day of school! When she finally let him come back in, he was grinning, unembarrassed and unruffled. He looked right at me. That afternoon I went home on the bus and told my mother, “Mom, today I met the boy I’m going to marry.”
Fast forward through the next five years of holding hands at the roller rink during couple’s skate, writing “I heart Travis Julia” all over my notebooks, being best friends for many months and then ignoring each other for the next few, mini-golf and movies and babysitting my younger brother and sister together, spin-the-bottle at Janet Brown’s birthday party (he just kissed me on the cheek. I was disappointed), and the painful passages of time when he liked Tricia Veilleux or Susie Williams better than me. Now skip ahead to 1990, to the first day of school of our junior year of high school. I still had braces on my teeth (just three more weeks until they came off), but I was wearing my awesome new Esprit cardigan and it gave me courage. “Hey, Travis.” I walked up to him just as the last bell rang. He looked at me, offered a polite smile mixed with utter surprise. It had been over a year since we had spoken. He had a new haircut, skater punk style, with one side longish and the other cropped short. His cuteness was unbearable. I continued, “I heard you like white water rafting. I like white water rafting, too!” Awkward overture complete, I walked away, kicking myself. How could I say something so incredibly lame? But the next day, he was there, waiting for me after school. I don’t remember if we talked about white water rafting, or our on again off again puppy love history or what, but somehow our fate was sealed. That was 30 years ago. We’ve been together ever since. This week we celebrate our 19th year of marriage.
What is it that attracts us to another person? The consensus among many psychologists is that human beings are drawn most strongly to a person who shares similar qualities to their own, and the greater the degree of similarity, the greater the level of attraction. In other words, we are all looking for a version of ourselves.
How does that theory fit for Trav and I? At first glance, like a turtleneck on a squid. On one hand, there was bookish me with an insatiable theater habit and a penchant for black-and-white movies. On the other hand was Trav, competitive mogul skier, skateboarder, environmental action club vice president and die-hard Ramones fan. Where was the similarity? If I’d been looking for the male version of myself I would have most-likely ended up with a Chekov-spouting International Spelling Bee champ on the fast track to dentistry school, and that’s not what I wanted then, or ever. What attracted to me to Trav from our earliest moments was this, pure and simple: his lust for life, kindness and idealism. And there was another characteristic that drew me to him, one that at first I couldn’t quite put my finger on, one that would eventually shape the course of our family’s life in big, eventful ways. Travis possesses an amazing ability to see the world through a wide lens of possibility, to not just think outside the box, but to explode the box and build it back bigger, better and more creatively. It’s this capacity that landed us in Telluride, that led our family to our sailboat and to three years at sea. Best of all, Trav’s ability to dream big and to consider all the “what ifs” is totally contagious. I watched him and paid attention, and in doing so learned so much about the depth and breadth of my own potential. I think this is the greatest gift of having a partner in life, that we build each other up so we can reach higher.
I am still that girl on the playground when my husband walks into a room, curious and instantly smitten. After 30 years, there are few “my stories” or “your stories”; it’s a wild, tattered, embarrassing, adventurous, joyful, weird and wonderful collection of “our stories,” and I can’t wait to read the next chapter.
