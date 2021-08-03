DEAR EDITOR:
In regard to the July 28 article “Town officials tackle housing crises head on” and as a somewhat disinterested party (my wife and I don’t live in Telluride, nor do we rent our condo in Mountain Village), I offer the following opinion.
There is no such thing as a “shortage of an item,” such as “there is a shortage of long-term rental units.” There can only be a “shortage of an item at a given price.” For example, there most certainly is a shortage of long-term rental units at a price of $1,000 per month. However, there would be no shortage of long-term rental units at a price of $10,000 per month if long-term renters were able and willing to pay $10,000 per month.
The issue is price. Why is the price of rental units so high? The price is high because the supply of rental units is restricted.
In a free and open marketplace, supply would catch up to demand. Frequently though, it is government regulations, restrictions, taxes and fees that restrict supply from catching up.
The proposed regulation limiting property owners from renting multiple short-tern units will restrict the supply of short-term units even further. Therefore, restricting the supply of short-term rental units will drive up pricing for short-term rental units even more. Inadvertently, this can cause property owners who may be willing or inclined to rent long-term, to instead convert to short-term rentals due to the higher prices of short-term rentals.
Government actions restricting the supply of short-term rental units will increase the prices of short-term rentals, therefore discouraging property owners from offering long-term rentals because short-term rentals are more lucrative.
A free and open marketplace for rental properties is the best solution to lower rental prices. But to date, the Telluride community has opted for a more restricted and restrained rental marketplace, thus the distortion between supply and demand.
Another example of how government intervention affects housing prices is the difference between California and Texas. Housing is two to three times more expensive in California than in Texas due to government regulations, restrictions, taxes and fees.
The shortage of lower priced long-term rental housing has been an issue in the Telluride area and many other cities in the United States for decades. There is no government solution at hand that has worked anywhere. Is it time to try a free and open marketplace for rental properties?
More government intervention will not increase the supply of rental housing; only less government intervention will create an environment where the supply of rental units can readily increase. Some of the proposals being contemplated involving more government penalties and enforcement will not encourage developers, builders or investors to think Telluride is a promising investment opportunity.
Telluride needs more housing supply, not more requirements and regulations. More requirements and regulations will lead to a smaller supply of rental units and ultimately even higher rental prices.
Dan Agan
Mountain Village
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.