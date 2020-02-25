DEAR EDITOR:
We stand at a defining moment of time. How we choose to address the issue of climate change will define how we as a species continue to exist on this planet. This issue has been made worse by the growing gap in understanding the urgency of the situation, and the fallacy of the underlying world view that’s gotten us here (believing we humans are somehow separate from nature). We are already witnessing the devastating effects of our inaction, including the increasing frequency of catastrophic fires and hurricanes, losing coral reefs (keystone species to our ocean ecosystem), with many other species already extinct. Our best science is telling us that we have about a decade to radically transform how we are living on this planet and limit the global warming to below 1.5 degrees Celsius.
We must accelerate and scale innovative solutions to address the global issue of climate change — a vital aspect of this is actionat the local level.
This is why we’ve helped lead the launch of the new community climate solutions initiative, a partnership of several regional organizations, and are excited to announce the launch event on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Wilkinson Public Library.Join us to learn what our regional climate goals are, how we can accelerate our progress and what resources are available to help us get there. This event will feature a panel discussion with invited panelists, including representatives from San Miguel Power Association (SMPA), U.S. Forest Service, Telski, EcoAction Partners, Pinhead Climate Institute, local government, SMART (San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation). Light snacks will be served. For more information, visit the event page at facebook.com/events/505230163530105/. Other upcoming events/projects will include a new collaborative tree-planting initiative (details will be shared at our Thursday event), and “Reversing Global Warming - Introduction to Drawdown,” offered by InnoVital at the library on March 30.
Madeline Gonzalez Allen & Alex Rudbäck
InnoVital
