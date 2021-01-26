DEAR EDITOR:
I’d like to extend my sincere gratitude to the Daily Planet and Justin Criado for covering many of the issues associated with wildlife trapping in Thursday’s edition and expand on some points.
Amendment 14 was passed by Colorado citizens in 1996 to prohibit trapping and poisoning of wildlife on public lands. The amendment allows specific exemptions, such as the use of cage traps for research, relocation and medical purposes, but doesn’t allow trapping for commercial (selling fur) or recreational (entertainment) purposes. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has ignored the amendment and continues to allow this citizen defeated practice to occur.
All traps are indiscriminate. Animals such as endangered Canada lynx, raptors and companion animals are caught in traps. Bait in traps intended to attract bobcats will naturally attract their close relative, Canada lynx, which are illegal to harm or trap.
Wild animals panic, struggle and are injured in cage traps. They’re exposed to direct sun, heat, thunderstorms, snow and freezing temperatures. They suffer from dehydration, hunger and capture myopathy (a life threatening disorder due to muscle injury). Some die before trappers check the trap or after being released. Targeted animals caught in traps are killed by inhumane methods condemned by the veterinary community.
Daily checks of traps are impossible to enforce because thousands of traps are set on vast public lands and CPW doesn’t place limits on the number set. There’s no database that tracks how many animals are injured or killed in traps, and scientific data is needed to assess the health, demographics and populations of the species being trapped as it’s largely unknown.
Trapping wildlife for the purposes of commerce or fun is harmful, unnecessary, reckless and cruel, and the majority of Colorado citizens, including sportspersons, vehemently oppose it.
Christine Capaldo, DVM
Telluride
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.