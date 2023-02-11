In the high mountains, with winter comes snow. With snow comes ice. With ice comes … all sorts of stuff.
Like taking a step on a cold morning onto a lightly dusted piece of ground and a millisecond later sitting on your rear, rudely delivered, wondering “What just happened?” Like patrons at the Buck sitting at the corner table to watch people in silly shoes wipe out on the slick sloping street outside. The Wipeout Channel.
Or seeing the butt end of an SUV sticking at a steep angle out of the embankment of snow on the outside edge of the outward-leaning downhill curve at the end of the valley known locally as “Special Parking,” on a regular basis.
Or seeing the eyes of a shaggy fellow behind the wheel of an older-model two-wheel-drive pickup fishtailing toward you on the big hill just south of Dead Man’s Corner — a sharp left-hand turn with a very battered guardrail — grow as big as saucers, while you prepare to take evasive action, knowing full well that a too-sudden swerve will land you in the same un-fun video game as ol’ Slippery Sam.
Or watching icicles like Carlsbad Cavern stalactites form on the edge of your roof, endangering innocents below. A select piece of firewood, a quarter-round of aspen, light enough to throw but with enough mass to have effect, is kept beneath the front-deck bench for the first-to-form and most impressive ice fang, on the southeast corner of the house.
A well-aimed heave will knock the bulk of the beast to the ground in a spray of shattered chunks. This of course does not fully solve the situation, as usually a hulking blob of frozen menace remains in the valley above, threatening, as the glacier creeps, pulled by gravity, lubed by each afternoon’s melting, severe blunt force trauma, or at the very least a headache. Maybe pop an ear off.
Whether this end would be preferable to impalement by icicle spear is open to debate. Not wanting to find out, faced with an ominously overhanging snow-and-ice field from recent storms the length of the east side of the house, the extension ladders were excavated from beneath their winter blanket.
Hanging in a harness from a static line run through two beefy eye bolts on the ridge — installed for roof maintenance — was Plan A, but a roof full of ice precluded this civilized option.
So up the ladder then, brushing snow from the rungs, stepping lightly, testing the slipperiness with the soles of the Sorels, eyeing the deepest piles of snow below, should a sudden airborne evacuation prove necessary. It should be mentioned here that clearing a roof above from a ladder below is an undesirable way to go, for the simple reason that should one be successful, there is a possibility — and in the case of an unwise ladder placement, the probability — of being swept from your perch.
Life on a ladder is like a good bank robbery: No sudden moves and nobody gets hurt. Reaching the gable end of a dormer adjacent to the valley pegged for clearing, an airy feeling, a breeze, clouds wheeling, and the thought: “This is a young man’s game.”
The plastic grain scoop was brought into play, then the roof rake, then the roof rake with handle extension, clearing the softer upper layers of snow, revealing the solid ice below. To break up the ice, starting at the thinner edges, then working toward the center of the valley where the thickness of the ice approached three feet, a key tool was introduced: the sledgehammer.
The strategy was to break up the mass into small manageable chunks, which could be maneuvered and sent sailing with a semblance of control, careful to work always left-to-right, keeping the area around where the ladder rested and everything above it clear. It was ticklish going; no wonder these guys make a ton of dough.
I know; I used to be one of those guys. As the ice came methodically off the roof, the memories came tumbling: of kicking dangerously leaning wooden chimney stacks the size of VW busses off the roof of Brown Homestead before they could crush somebody, and not just little babies; of cutting a vertical slice up the snowpack four feet thick on the same roof on a sunny afternoon, jumping out of the way and watching the rectangular section of roof not held back by the chimney stack start to creep almost imperceptibly, slowly, slowly, slowly, then WHOOSH, off she went into space, a multi-ton death ride.
I looked up to see my boss, who was on contract on this job — meaning the quicker he cleared the roof, the more money he made — and his eyes rolled back in revolving dollar signs. Of hanging by fingertips in a precarious spot on a different job and the same boss heckling me, only half-joking: “I don’t pay you to come up here and get all sketched out!”
Of the slipperiest roof in the history of slippery roofs: the under-construction roof of the Viking Lodge, which consisted of heavy-gauge Visqueen resting on roof joists. Snow collected and sagged between the joists, threatening to collapse the whole shebang. Extracting it was ridiculously dangerous and difficult. A young man’s game.
Now, an older man’s game, hitting the ice squarely with the sledge, not too hard, watching cracks form, keeping things on the verge of control, moving the ladder along in small increments once a section had been cleared.
The deepest part of the valley was finally free of ice. It must have acted as an anchor for the rest of the dam, because the lightest of touches from the sledgehammer now made the whole mess give a little jump. The coast was clear.
A little tap, another, and there she blew, the whole thing, enough ice to obliterate a bushel of fat bishops. Oh, so dangerous. And oh, so satisfying.
