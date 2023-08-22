It is one of those electric summer evenings where the subsiding heat carries into the golden hours and bounces playfully off the verdure. I meet up with a biking partner for a ride to the apex of the Prospect trail. As I approach him, I notice that he is typing furiously into his phone, with the focus of a technology-addicted teenager. He is signing up for a 30-mile mountain biking race. The registration closes in an hour. The competition is in three days. Not wanting to squander the dwindling daylight time and knowing that I pedal more slowly, I get a head start on the climb. I am an amateur, but keen mountain biker. By the time that he catches me, I am effusive about my desire to spectate the race. By the pinnacle of the ride, I am also signed up for the race.
I revel in the excitement of the imminent adventure for a fleeting moment, but soon the spontaneous side of my personality ebbs and the meticulous side flows.
I have never been in a mountain biking race before. I have topped out my mileage, on a single ride, at about two-thirds of the distance of the contest. My bicycle maintenance knowledge peaks at putting a chain back onto the “smaller circles” of the wheels. Questions flood my brain.
Which tools do I carry for a race? How do I remedy various velocipede ailments on my own? Am I allowed to accept mechanical aid on the course? What is the protocol for aid stations? For passing? For going to the bathroom? What is my nutrition/ hydration plan? How do I simultaneously open and close the suspension, shift gears, adjust the seat post, and drink water, all without stopping? Where does the number plate affix to my conveyance?
I spent the next 48 hours consulting with my expert rider friends, watching informational YouTube videos, and contemplating my approach to the challenge at hand.
Then I dive deeply into exploring the storied chronicle of the Telluride 100 Mountain Bike Race itself. Race directors, Jennifer and Tobin Behling, founded the race in 2014 with only a grueling 100-mile ride. The various iterations of the race, over the last decade, have included both relay and 40-mile offerings. This year, 30, 50, and 100 mile choices are all available.
Last year, I supported friends in the 50-miler, but the longer distances seemed impossible for a rookie. The 30-miler is long enough to be a worthy odyssey, but not protracted enough to be unattainable. It is the perfect temptation for an overzealous pursuer of new experiences.
By race day morning, I have increasing confidence.
The athletes gather near the “Nature Center” and I seed myself towards the back of the pack. We ascend a dirt road before linking up with singletracks: Tommy Knocker to Prospect to Magic Meadows to T35. Riders get stuck behind each other and have to communicate when they are wanting to pass. The man behind me quips that “this would be easier not at altitude.” I refrain from making a pithy response. I get sandwiched between a couple. They engage in a dialogue; I am inadvertently their captive audience. Do people chat at bike races?
We pop onto Illium Road. It is a predominantly uphill, dirt road, which seemingly drags infinitely into the blistering midday heat. Across a ravine, the faster riders are visible…miles ahead. We briefly connect to Highway 145, and turn onto the Galloping Goose Trail (which is the former bed of the Rio Grande Southern railway). Passing is easier now and there are long segments of solitude for contemplating life. We quickly traverse Sunshine Road 63J and connect, via more of the Galloping Goose, to the paved bike path. By now I am yo-yoing with a cluster of about seven women and I start to think more strategically about battling (instead of merely surviving this journey). We swiftly turn through town, through sleepy neighborhood streets, and into the Carhenge parking lot. Our efforts climax with an arduous scramble up to the base of Kid’s Hill. I pass a final woman, sliding into a podium spot (fifth place), before jarringly descending to the finish line, beside the Gus Kenworthy Plaza. I am overcome by euphoria.
The announcer, David Towle, greets me with a personalized proclamation, which I come to realize is one of his trademark touches. He subsequently declares that a later finisher is akin to “an outboard motor strapped to a cocktail napkin.” Indeed. That is how I have felt all day.
Elizabeth Edwards is an educator and an adventurer. She enjoys spending long days in the mountains and sharing meals with cherished companions.
