I am writing regarding the medical center and the first step in the five-step approval process for the society turn parcel owned by Genesee Properties. Yes, I believe we all agree that we need a new up-to-date medical facility in the region. The COVID-19 pandemic should have made this abundantly clear even to the most reluctant residents opposing any change. But how did we get to this point with an old and very obsolete medical facility? The reality is attempts to upgrade or newly construct a facility fell victim to the sentiment, “Let’s not open up the Pandora’s box of development.” The medical center in this process has been treated as the ugly stepchild that could not find a home.
Starting in the 1970s, any development in the region was frowned upon and needed to be kept in the preverbal Pandora’s box. Over the years through many regulations — Master Plans, Land Use Code, etc. — we have continued to add more and more duct tape to our scary Pandora’s box to not let anything escape.
What options and locations for the medical center have we squandered to date, and will this latest and possibly last alternative end up on the dust heap of history like the others?
In 1977, I was a young contractor in Telluride and the medical board approached me to ask if I was interested in and willing to remodel and add on to the Idarado Mining Company’s community clinic at the corner of Pacific and Townsend. This modest single story three-to-four room structure had serviced the community for the 1960s and most of the 1970s with varying success. Yes, this is still the facility we function out of today. I remodeled and added on to it, and several more remodels and additions later, we are still using this facility occupying land that we do not even own. The land is still owned by the Idarado/Newmont Mining Company.
Initially, there were plans to build a new facility next to the old facility on the land also owned by the mining company, but occupied by a handful of mobile homes (the affordable housing of the day). This plan did not go anywhere after the town sued the mining company in association with the superfund clean up on the end of the valley containing the tailings and settlement ponds. The next spot contemplated for the med center was the Pearl Property on the edge of town. The Pearl Property was acquired by voter approval to be used for intercept parking, housing and the medical center on the south side along the river. This plan was killed by the voters and turned into open space. Maybe we should dust off the original intercept-parking plan for the Pearl and minimize parking impact on the town during busy times.
The next location was the West Meadows. The Zoline family, after selling the ski area and what is now the Mountain Village, was going to develop the West Meadows into a high-density, village-like PUD connected to town and the rest of the region by a gondola system, alas it was turned into more lucrative 35-acre ranchettes.
Then Hans Jones and Jim Burleigh created Lot H in the Lawson Hill Development, a good central location. Again, this was rejected by the citizens and neighbors over impact, traffic, etc.
Even the Mountain Village proposed a location near the market and Town Hall, but this too was killed by a group of objecting citizens, a group that became known as “the Hateful Eight.”
I seem to recall other proposed locations, but I believe you get the point. With the condemnation and acquisition of the Valley Floor as open space we have severely limited our options for needed services in our area.
Now we have the proposal and location at hand. The landowner, although not appreciated or recognized, has been a cooperative neighbor and good citizen. They agreed to the land trade to accommodate and locate the regional waste water treatment plant on their land in a good central location so it could serve the Town of Telluride, Hillside, Sunset Ridge, Eider Creek, Lawson Hill, Aldasoro and, of course, Mountain Village. Also located on this property are the San Miguel Power Substation and Black Hills Energy Substation. This proposal allows for the much-needed expansion of the waste water treatment plant and finally provides us with a realistic location for the medical center. Now we get back to Pandora’s box and all the objections by community members new and unfamiliar with this facilities history.
The rhetoric is all too familiar, too much development, light pollution, better deal can be negotiated, etc. I believe it is time for these objectors to get out of the way. I have little patience for neighbors complaining about light pollution where the majority of them cannot even see this parcel. We should welcome additional commercial development near the clinic, as this could accommodate additional medical providers and practices. The addition of more modestly priced hotel or motels will also be used and appreciate by family-type visitors coming to enjoy the area and compete in sports.
This development is very much needed to round out the services both public and private in our region, please approve this plan and let’s make a giant step forward to improve these necessary services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.