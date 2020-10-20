DEAR EDITOR:
As Westerners and mountaineers, we are pioneers of the American spirit. The great historians such as Ambrose, Twitty, and our own Childs and Mr. Burns know well of our spirit. The past we have built and future we envision have never been under scrutiny as at the present time. We are at a crossroads in our story. While we may not all agree on our political structure and politicians, this current path is leading us away from goals and ideals, however lofty, that we have proudly worked toward. And, it is not what our grandfathers and fathers taught us to be. It is just not right.
A coaching philosophy of mine is that “we must rise together to get better each day, for if we do not we are getting worse, because our competition is getting better.”
To believe that your vote doesn't matter is madness beyond belief! It is like saying you don't matter! Vote!
Coach Miller
Ophir
