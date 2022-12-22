DEAR EDITOR:
The Wilkin Court HOA would like to extend a huge “thank you” to the Telluride Green Grants program for their funding support. This program is such an important community asset for Town of Telluride residents to upgrade their home, save costs, and most importantly, become more energy efficient. We encourage our friends and neighbors to take advantage of Green Grants so Telluride can continually reduce our carbon footprint.
Thanks again to the Town of Telluride and EcoAction Partners for their efforts in funding and administering the Green Grants program.
Rick Joos
Wilkin Court HOA
