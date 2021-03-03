DEAR EDITOR:
I was misquoted in a Feb. 7 Telluride Daily Planet story regarding the Society Turn Project when I asked, “Does there really need to be 3,000 square feet of development there?” I said 300,000 square feet (it’s actually 334,848 square feet).
This will be the first thing we see entering Telluride. Many of us remember what Aspen, Vail and Moab looked like before all the uncontrolled development that was “needed.”
Genesee Properties Inc./San Miguel Valley Corp., (the developer) has offered to “donate” 2.5 acres for a new Telluride Regional Medical Center and 1.5 acres for expansion of the regional sewer plant in this location. And, as most all agreed at the P&Z meeting, we should work hard to make that happen, within reason. My concern: We hear “med center” and ignore everything else.
The developer, in return for its “donations,” demands the unbridled right to develop this site over the next 25 years with retail, restaurant, a budget motel, office space and flex space, which can essentially be anything, with limited controls, restrictions or regulations.
It is critical that the community pays attention to this project, to ensure it is pursued in the best, sustainable and most reasonable manner possible. Help your county representatives ensure that controls accompany approvals on the development’s size, density, traffic, parking, architecture, lighting, wildlife, environmental and visual aspects. P&Z did make it clear that, while they understand the developer will ask for everything under the sun, and has done so, P&Z properly views it as their job to balance impacts in a manner best for our community.
Here are the concerns:
Size and density: Primary concerns consistently have focused on confirming how big the project proposed is allowed to be and how the square footage will be divided. All these issues are totally open ended for a 25-year period. Will there be a McDonald’s? Could there be a “big box” retailer? The developer insists that all the variances and density “incentive bonus” concessions offset its land “gifts,” as their attorney said, “If you want the cake, we need the frosting.” Based on this approach, maybe consider paying for some of these “gifts,” possibly by adding to the sewer bond, to minimize the adverse impacts.
Traffic: The developer’s traffic study conservatively projects 100-270 additional cars/hours, all of which will be dumping onto Highway 145 just below the Society Turn roundabout.
Parking: Similarly, the parking impacts over the next 25 years are not adequately addressed, including the developer’s dramatic proposed variances allowing it to reduce affordable housing parking.
Light pollution, noise pollution and wildlife impact: Again, all the above and the light, noise and related intrusions can be mitigated by reducing the size and density of the project, as can concerns of Colorado Parks and Wildlife regarding elk migration, black bear conflict, and increased silt and sedimentation loading in the San Miguel River.
We need the medical center, but, please, do not just hear “med center” and ignore all other adverse impacts associated with this project.
Denise Traylor
Telluride
