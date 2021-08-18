How, I’ve wondered for the lost-count-how-many-times, can life deliver so much joy, and in the next breath, so much sorrow? On one hand, I am still reverberating from a weekend in the park, a three-day adventure of music, love, friendship and exquisite natural beauty. On the other side of the coin the news of parents mourning the loss of a child is crushing. And then learning that COVID found my brother … well, look at you, life. Just freaking look at you.
I’m left with an odd pairing of deep sadness and elation. I cannot deny my happiness. The experience of a music festival in the park proved a potent balm, a needed time-out from the headlines of the day. It feels good to get my groove back. I don’t mean this column. There is always a squirming sack of ideas in my brain: ideas that come at me in the middle of the night, on a hike, in the shower, chopping onions. I have vast reserves of potential column ideas, most rejected out of hand, some that rise to the top. The groove of which I speak is the actual groove, the groove that insists on motion and reverence and the joy derived from music. Oh, Jazz Festival, I missed you so.
I am loathe to play favorites, but Telluride Jazz Festival just might be mine (don’t tell the others). Relative to other music festivals, it is diminutive. The intimacy loans itself to deeper listening, deeper conversations. Jazz music has incredible breadth within the genre. It can confound as often as it can enthrall. It’s a treat for my neural pathways, patterns that haven’t fired like this since 2019. Little did we know we’d have to wait until 2021 to attend Jazz again.
It was worth the wait. It’s worth it to be vaccinated and outdoors and clad in festival finery. It’s worth it to let Latin rhythms take charge of the hips, and it’s worth it to behold, fascinated, as modern jazz musicians stand the idiom on its head and leave me incapable of uttering little beyond, “Oh, wow.” It’s worth it to be able to catch a handful of beads and follow blowing brass and pounding drums down the main drag to the park, and it’s worth it to get a bird’s eye view of jazz students, honing their skills, whipping their instruments in unison, back and forth, never missing a note, the big band sound getting every rump off every lawn chair.
In the old days, it was called the Telluride Jazz Celebration, and though today’s festival nabobs just call it a festival, it really is a celebration. And it felt especially more so this year, after the dire months of my studious avoidance of other humans. It felt like cheating on my isolation to stroll the grounds, visiting friends’ tarps, buying leather earrings, cut like feathers and as light air, noshing tacos on the grass, sipping dangerous cocktails, ignoring my phone.
One call I missed was from Mom with the news my unvaccinated brother had COVID. When we spoke Monday, she said she almost didn’t call. She knew I would be furious with him, not to mention deeply concerned. I have little patience with the unvaccinated (those who can get the shot, I should clarify. I understand some cannot.). The willful dismissal of science infuriates me and now that this pandemic is being given a vigorous second chapter in this country thanks to the “freedumb” mentality, my wrath has gone from private conversations with friends and family to a more public position. The salty language I use is not appropriate for this newspaper, but I think one can surmise which part of my body the unvaccinated can kiss. And that includes my brother, who I love dearly but who can be wrong-headed about the damndest things. He’s on the mend thanks to monoclonal antibody treatments, but like so many Americans who fall ill, he’s not getting paid for work missed, his truck payment looms, and the specter of long-haul COVID-related issues waits in the shadows. He could have been spared the misery he’s living through, not to mention the risk of bringing the virus to the home he shares with my mother. Cue steam emitting from my ears. Cue intense worry and helplessness.
Our community is reeling, too. A local teen lost their life, even as we danced in the park, sending a shock wave of pain from home to home, from heart to heart. We all need each other more than ever. My usual reservoir of words is as dry as the West at the news of this unimaginable loss, but what I know is that there is nothing but love for this grieving family.
And so life, in all its tragedy and in all its beauty, washes over us all. We dance and weep, rage and give succor. We spend a lot of time asking why, a question that is not often meant to be answered. It’s a little like jazz, in that it can confound as easily as it can enthrall. Just look at you, life. Just freaking look at you.
