DEAR EDITOR:
I was dismayed to read in Sunday's Daily Planet that Town Council had decided to reconsider whether to grant The Ride Festival a third night next year. Council had referred the question to parks & recreation, and some of them apparently did not like the "no" answer they got. That's understandable.
There are a lot of financial stakeholders in favor of the proposal, as there always are in cases like this. I think, however, that the Planet is simply wrong when it says that most of the people who spoke at the parks & recreation meeting were for the proposal, even if you count those who said up front that they worked for Todd Creel, the festival owner.
A large number of people who live near the park spoke against the proposal.
Their complaint, according to the Planet, was that the festival was "overly loud." I think this mischaracterizes the nature of the complaint. The truth is that all of our festivals are overly loud. They have to be, given the nature of box canyons and the need for amplification. Eastenders like me understand their importance to the town and have learned ways of coping with the sound.
The Ride, however, is in a class all its own, and "overly loud" does not begin to describe it. An acquaintance sitting next to me at the parks & recreation meeting said I was just being cranky. I don't doubt his sincerity, but he misunderstood the nature of my complaint. Overly loud? The Ride is painfully, unbearably, intolerably loud. As a number of us at the meeting described its effects walls shook, pictures fell off walls, chests resonated. Think enhanced interrogation, where the CIA pumped loud music into prisoners' cells to drive them to "I'll talk, I'll say anything you want" desperation. The Ride might more accurately have been named "Black Site."
On the other side of the issue, Council memner Tom Watkinson declared, according to the Planet, "We're a festival town." This is a statement that reads better as a civic booster's bumper sticker than as the premise of a serious argument. Of course Telluride is a festival town. But that's not all it is. However important festivals may be to Telluride, Telluride is not itself a festival. It may be a festival community, as Watkinson terms it, but that does not make it a festival. People live here.
I sympathize with KOTO and hope that heads more entrepreneurially constructed than mine can think of less detrimental ways of financing it, but the burden should not fall most heavily on those who live in the east side of town.
David Coder
Telluride
