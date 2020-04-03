Woody Allen began his Oscar winning movie "Annie Hall" with a soliloquy about the irrationality of romantic relationships that went something like this: "A guy went to a psychologist and said, 'My brother's crazy, he thinks he's a chicken.’ Why don't you turn him in?’ asked the psychiatrist. 'I need the eggs.’ The same goes for lots of human relationships. They may be irrational, irritating, or messy, but whatever their flaws, we really do need the eggs.
"No man is an island,” someone once said (OK, it was Alexander Pope, but I didn't want to show off.). We can get by, but not very well without each other. That even goes for misanthropes and near-hermits like me. I'll get back to this thought. I promise I will, but now for some news.
On Monday Gov. Northam of Virginia issued a statewide executive order. He said the state would be largely shut down until June 10, and issued a stay at home order. Leaving your home before then except for essential purposes could land you in jail for a year and bring you a $2,500 fine. "I want to be clear. Do not go out unless you need to go out. This is very different from wanting to go out,” he said. In our federal system, governors have extraordinary powers in a crisis as we're now learning.
In a recent speech Gov. Cuomo of New York announced restrictions he was imposing and helpful behavior he was recommending, and said even if we only save one life the restrictions would be worth it. I understand restrictions and I endorse changing one’s behavior to repress the spread of the Covid-19 virus, but utterly reject the “only if one life can be saved” claptrap. If that were our standard, we’d have outlawed leaving the house long before the virus ever struck. As Larry David said “nothing good happens outside the home.” Outside there are flu germs out to get you. Even the most ordinary flus kill tens of thousands of Americans every year. Auto accidents kill tens of thousands more. Opioid abuse yet more tens of thousands. Ticks are waiting to infect us with various fevers and diseases. We can't insulate ourselves from every threat. We wouldn't want to. The price of safety is too high. If you value living you're probably not the type who's going to hold on to it too tightly. Those people enjoy nothing. Worry and fear imprison them.
The reason that the “if we only save one life” standard doesn't work, is that it asks too much. We don't use similar absolute criteria anywhere else in our lives. We don't say, for instance, that some chickens may carry salmonella therefore I'll never eat chicken. We eat in restaurants that we assume cook meat with some attention to hygiene. We buy our own chicken from reputable sources. We know the risks and do what's reasonable to avoid them. We believe in trade-offs. Applying the “if only we safe one life” standard across the board paralysis us into inaction.
In the coming weeks or months we'll be faced with tough choices. We'll need to decide when to open up industries and businesses that are now considered nonessential. Today's essential businesses and services include pharmacies, grocers, doctor’s offices and others. To have a fully operating economy we'll need all the rest. To return to prosperity for the masses, they are the essentials. Living on borrowed money and government handouts only goes so far. The longer all those essentials are shut down the longer it will take to have a healthy economy, and smaller businesses are the first casualties. Many are dying now. If we choose to stay shuttered as long as Gov. Northam would have it, you can kiss your favorite restaurant goodbye. MacDonald's and other large multi-nationals will suffer losses but ultimately survive. Carnage to smaller businesses who lack that kind of capital will follow, months-long closures as sure as spring follows winter.
You've heard of rolling black outs. Expect rolling openings after the general shutdown that's set to expire at the end of this month. Some states will open up before others depending on how they're faring. First openings will be tentative and come with restrictions. The number of people allowed in a store at a given time will still be in place. People may be required to wear masks in public. Commonly touched surfaces will be frequently wiped with disinfectant. Large gatherings will be verboten. Sports and political gatherings will suffer the most, but the country will be at work again and not eternally pent-up at home. That will make for a welcome change.
Funny thing, what with all the news, I've forgotten why I started with that anecdote. Was I making a point about trade-offs, or relationships or irrationality? I'm sure I was building up to make some brilliant point, but lost it. Another Covid-19 casualty.
