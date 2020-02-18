DEAR EDITOR:
In David Brankley’s recent column, he speaks of capitalism and socialism as if they are incompatible and mutually exclusive. To the contrary, both words encapsulate broad concepts that require a certain degree of latitude in interpreting. Libraries, public schools, the fire and police departments, and even your right to an attorney are all state-sponsored services that could be labeled socialist. Far from “long-discredited ideas,” socialism represents the idea that there is a common core of values held among a people which we all share and support.
Mr. Brankley expressed a wish to understand the Bernie Sanders contingent. While I cannot speak for anyone but myself, I can perhaps offer up a hint of understanding for this phenomenon. While the reasons I support Bernie are themselves too numerous and specific to enumerate here, I can perhaps sum them up as follows. He consistently asserts that the people in this country are more important than the companies, businesses, corporations and banks. That our lives are more important than their profits. None of the other candidates come close to challenging the pro-corporate dogma that has been the defacto stance of the last 30 years. The Democratic Party has moved to the center-right, and the Bernie supporters are the ignored progressive contingent that has no other party to support. I hope that helps.
Michael Grubaugh
Norwood
