DEAR EDITOR:
We are writing this letter to thank the Telluride Association of Realtors (TAR) for their generosity and assistance with helping us purchase our first home. The First Time Home Buyers Assistance Grant, which we received, has truly been a great help to us. We have loved living in the Telluride area and the TAR grant allows us to feel more secure in our home purchase. This assistance gives us additional peace of mind and will help further our ability to remain members of this amazing community.
We would also like to thank our Realtor, Maggie Martin, who has been so patient with us as we found our home. Shout out to Logan Einhorn for working with Maggie on the deal of closing on our house. Maggie guided us through every step of this process and explained all of the "whys" of home buying. She made the whole experience so much easier. We want to thank her for informing us about this amazing grant from TAR as well. Due to the generous support from TAR, we have an added sense of security and look forward to many years in this community.
Anna and Travis Wolf
Telluride
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.