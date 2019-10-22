DEAR EDITOR:
I am thrilled that Representative Scott Tipton has finally decided to support public lands designations in the northern San Juan Mountains. However, I do not encourage Tipton to introduce new legislation. Instead, I urge him to support and co-sponsor the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy (CORE) Act that has already passed out of the House Committee and has the endorsement of two dozen counties and municipalities, as well as diverse stakeholders, including hunters, anglers, ranchers, recreationists and businesses.
I am an avid hiker and I value these public lands in my backyard — not just for my personal recreation and renewal but also for the intrinsic values of these natural resources and the ecological services they provide, including pristine watersheds; healthy forests that sequester carbon, filter air and build soils; and important habitat for wildlife corridors and reproduction, riparian areas and numerous sensitive species.
I applaud Representative Joe Neguse and Senator Michael Bennet for championing the CORE Act. I urge Tipton and Senator Cory Gardner to work across the aisle and show bipartisan support for the CORE Act that will benefit Colorado and the nation now and into the future through lands and water protection, recreation access and economic prosperity. I ask you to call Tipton and Gardner and request they support the CORE Act.
Ulli Sir Jesse
Ridgway
