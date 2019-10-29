DEAR EDITOR:
The arguments in favor of Ballot Issue 300, which would tax short-term rentals, are both unfair and inaccurate, and I ask voters to reject this shortsighted proposal.
Over the past three years, I have sold a number of Mountainside Inn units to locals. These are hotel condominiums. In the context of Mountainside Inn, these local buyers are generally people who can’t afford to own a family home within the Town of Telluride so they live in Rico Down Valley or on one of the mesas. For personal or professional reasons, they then buy a small condo to stay in when they need to be in town. To pay for this property, they rent it on the short-term market. They can’t vote in the Town of Telluride because their primary residence is elsewhere, but they are locals as much as any Telluride voter, and they deserve better than to be vilified for this approach to making living in Telluride work.
Those individuals trying to scale back the number of short-term rentals are failing to understand that our tourism-based economy requires hot beds, a short-term bed base for guests, so that they can eat in our restaurants, imbibe in our bars, enjoy the ski area or activities with a local guide, shop with our retailers, and more. Remember, tourists account for 80 percent of our sales tax revenues. Seeking to limit how many of them can visit will have a knock-on effect across all segments of our economy, and ultimately, the town’s Affordable Housing Fund. The pod around Lift 7 was initially built specifically for visitors. Complaining now about the success of this area in terms of contributing to the available bed base shows a lack of understanding of how the local, tourism-based economy works.
Historically, Telluride voters have missed many opportunities to build more affordable housing. This time, however, they are in danger of approving a ballot issue that won’t generate a whole lot of the revenue needed to fund the town’s affordable housing needs (and is there even a plan for how this revenue will be used?) and at the same time damages a segment of the economy that will have a ripple effect felt by all of us. If tourists balk at higher tax rates in the Town of Telluride, there will be less revenue overall.
Solutions to the affordable housing problem will be found when we stop vilifying one group or another and work together on long-term, sustainable solutions that support — instead of hurt — the local economy on which we all, one way or another, depend. Adding a tax to one small segment of the community is not the answer. Please vote no on 300.
James Lucarelli
Telluride
