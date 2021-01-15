Speaker of the House, Representative Nancy Pelosi House Majority Leader, Representative Steny Hoyer House Minority Leader, Representative Kevin McCarthy
Dear Speaker Pelosi, Rep. Hoyer, Rep. McCarthy,
As individuals who hold elected offices within the 3rd Congressional District of Colorado we are writing to express our condemnation of Representative Lauren Boebert based on her association with the right wing groups that supported the insurrection of the Capitol Building on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. We have heard overwhelmingly from our constituents, therefore her constituents, that there is deep concern about her actions leading up to and during the protests that turned into a violent and deadly mob.
Representative Boebert’s actions, including her statements on the floor immediately preceding the insurrection and her social media posts leading up to the riots were irresponsible and reprehensible. The nation saw a direct attack on American democracy and the long-standing symbol of that democracy. Representative Boebert’s speech and tweets encouraged the mob mentality of her social media followers and the people who directly participated in the destructive violence that disrupted a lawful democratic process from taking place as scheduled. Three days prior, she took the oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution.
Her recent behavior is in direct conflict with her responsibility as an elected official and we ask the leadership of the House of Representatives to thoroughly investigate her actions. We believe there is more than enough information to warrant an investigation and we ask that you follow through with any appropriate disciplinary actions.
Our bigger concern is that hate groups are proliferating in America and they are heavily armed. We request that you create a Congressional panel to thoroughly investigate these groups. They pose a real threat to American democracy, to our communities and to our residents. We are all deeply disturbed by the events that unfolded on Wednesday and we urge the appropriate legal and congressional responses against the individuals and groups involved to prevent similar actions in the future.
As elected officials we are dedicated to serving all those in our region regardless of their affiliation. We take this responsibility seriously and expect Representative Boebert to do so as well. We made multiple efforts to reach out directly to Representative Boebert without a response.
Thank you for your leadership in these trying times.
Matt Scherr, Eagle County, Kathy Chandler-Henry, Eagle County, Jeanne McQueeney, Eagle County, Jonathan Goades, Mayor, City of Glenwood Springs, Shelley Kaup, Mayor pro tem, City of Glenwood Springs, Ingrid Wassow, City of Glenwood Springs, Paula Stepp, City of Glenwood Springs, Jonathan Houck, Gunnison County, Roland Mason. Gunnison County, Elizabeth Smith, Gunnison County,, Sara Gutterman, Hinsdale County Greg Levine, Commissioner-Elect Hinsdale County, Kayla Marcella, Lake County, Sarah Mudge, Lake County, Jeff Fielder, Lake County, Commissioner-elect Gwen Lachelt, La Plata County, Clyde Church, La Plata County, Ben Tisdel, Ouray County, Greg Poschman, Pitkin County, Steve Child, Pitkin County, Kelly McNicholas Kury, Pitkin County, Terry Hart, Pueblo County, Tim Corrigan, Routt County, Tim Redmond, Routt County, Beth Melton, Routt County, Jason Anderson, Saguache County, Pete McKay, San Juan County, Scott Fetchenhier, San Juan County, Hilary Cooper, San Miguel County, Kris Holstrom, San Miguel County, Lance Waring, San Miguel County, Ward Hauenstein, Mayor pro tem, Aspen, Rachel E. Richards, Aspen City Council, Sarah Smith Hymes, Mayor, Avon ,Bill Kane, Mayor, Town of Basalt, Glenn Drummond, Town of Basalt, Bill Infante, Town of Basalt, Gary Tennenbaum, Town of Basalt, Elyse Hottel, Town of Basalt, Ryan Slack, Town of Basalt, David Knight, Town of Basalt, Ashleigh Tarkington Mayor of Bayfield, Josh Joswick, Town of Bayfield, James Schmidt, Mayor, Crested Butte, Will Dujardin, Town of Crested Butte, Dean Brookie, Mayor, City of Durango, Barbara Noseworthy, City of Durango, Chris Bettin, City of Durango, Ellen Bodenheimer, Town of Eagle, Jim Gelwicks, Mayor, City of Gunnison, Bruce Vierheller, Mayor, Lake City, Tracey Lauritzen, Leadville City Council, Dana Greene, Leadville City Council, Laila Benitez, Mayor, Mountain Village, Dan Caton, Mayor pro tem, Mountain Village, Martinique Davis Prohaska, Mountain Village, Natalie Binder, Mountain Village, Patrick Berry, Mountain Village, Corinne Rickers, Mayor, Town of Ophir, John Clark, Mayor, Ridgway, Eric Johnson, Mayor Pro Tem, Ridgway, Terry Schuyler, Ridgway Town Council, Beth Lakin, Ridgway Town Council, Angela Ferrelli, Ridgway Town Council, DeLanie Young, Mayor, Town of Telluride, Todd Brown, Mayor pro tem, Town of Telluride, Adrienne Christy, Telluride Town Council, Geneva Shaunette, Telluride Town Council
