Dear Editor,
Are you concerned about a friend or family member who seems down or just not themselves? Or, do you know someone who is living with a mental health condition?
There are two opportunities to learn about mental health on Tuesday, April 3. At 11 a.m., volunteers from the National Alliance on Mental Illness will be sharing their compelling stories of living with mental health challenges and achieving recovery. The presenters will humanize the misunderstood and highly stigmatized topic of mental illness by showing that it is possible, and very common, to live well with a mental health condition. Join fellow community members for this compelling 60-minute presentation at Wilkinson Public Library’s Telluride Community Room (231 E. Pacific Ave.). Refreshments and light snacks will be served.
At 1:15 p.m., middle and high school students, staff and parents will have the opportunity to learn about mental health challenges, how to recognize the warning signs of mental illness, and how to get help for themselves or their friends. A young adult will discuss a personal journey of recovery. This is an opportunity to learn more about mental health and how to get help if you or a loved one are showing the signs or symptoms of a mental illness. It also will help to breakdown the stigma of mental illness in our community. The presentation will take place at the Telluride High School library (725 W. Colorado Ave.). Free pizza and drinks will be provided.
For more information on the programs, contact Tri-County Health Network at 970-708-7096 or info@tchnetwork.org
Ben Marshall
Tri-County Health Network
