We’d been driving for hours down dusty roads lined with giant saguaro cacti under a cloudless Mexican sky. Our lilac blue Volkswagen van (named Lilla, after my husband’s grandmother) rumbled along the endless highway as we sweltered inside, dripping sweat and lamenting Lilla’s ’82-era lack of air conditioning, an upgrade we’d deemed ourselves too cheap and too gritty to require. There were six travelers on this two-week road trip through the Baja peninsula: myself, my husband Travis, our 15-year-old son Hudson, our 11-year-old daughter Vivian, our 85-pound Labrador Alba and our cat Milly. Yes, you read that correctly, we brought our cat on a road trip to Mexico, which means that we are certified nuts.
Our crew set out on this adventure without any itinerary or set plan, other than to explore the Baja, to surf as much as possible and to eat as many fish tacos as our stomachs could hold. Three days after crossing the border we’d already had more than our share of grouchy “Are we there yet?” moments, along with some nerve-wracking wrangling of our dog, who just happened to be in heat (Alba’s ill-timed fertility status lent an unexpected layer of challenge to the trip that I can scarcely describe).
The traveling thus far had not been what you could call comfortable — we were four people and two animals living in a van, cooking meals in a van, cleaning a litter box in a van and getting lost on our way to remote surf breaks in a van. Simultaneous to all of this, we were decompressing, unwinding from the relentless grind of work and school and the constant routine that our family tends to find suffocating. It always takes a few days to release our brains from that mental stress, and we were feeling that, too.
We were tired and sweaty that day when we pulled into the parking lot of a small store. There were bougainvillea flowers growing in a brilliant arc over the doorway, and the tang of saltwater hung heavily in the air. Our children grabbed chilly Jumex juices from a frosty cooler, and we sat together under the shade of a thatched patio roof. It was at that moment that Hudson surveyed our simple surroundings and breathed a long, contented sigh. “I love this,” he said, to no one in particular. “I love different.” I knew exactly what he meant, because it’s just that feeling that I’ve been chasing my entire life. For as long as I can remember, I have been tantalized by different and perpetually drawn to the ecstatic newness that a change in environment brings. It’s that precise curiosity that always led me, when I was a child, to visit the bathroom in a restaurant even when I didn’t have to pee, because I just had to see it. It’s the same magnetic pull that led my husband and I to take our kids to live on a sailboat for three years, and it’s the tug we still feel at our heartstrings when we reminisce about the innumerable gifts that travel has given us. We are, to a large degree, the people we are because of the travels we’ve taken, and there’s a solid reason for that.
Over the past decade, numerous studies have sought to learn more about the effects of travel on the brain, and there’s a significant body of evidence that links travel to improved mental health. Science is showing us that new experiences decrease depression, and that getting outside of your comfort zone and embracing the unfamiliar increases “brain plasticity” and reduces the risk of cognitive decay. Research also suggests that while the happiness that results from material wealth is fleeting, happiness gained from experiences is enduring. It’s been our experience that travel trumps things every single time. The joy we’ve found in traveling as a family, even in the most cramped of quarters or uncomfortable and challenging circumstances, are worth far more to us than anything we could ever buy. And meaningful travel doesn’t have to be a circumnavigation or any sort of grandiose adventure for your brain or your soul to reap these benefits — exploring outdoors in your own backyard with a present mind and fresh eyes can hit the reset button and set your senses on fire. I try that trick every time I take my favorite hike or drive to Montrose. I slow down on the trail; I look closely out the window of my car. I try to pay attention and I ask myself, “What can I see today that I haven’t noticed before? What treasures are out there waiting for me?”
The Baja road trip ended up being a great one, with plenty of ups and downs that taught us things and helped us to grow. We all made it back safely, with a few patches of sunburn and a serious load of dirty laundry. We had chased the “different,” we had found it, and we were better for it. Even the cat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.