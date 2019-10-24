DEAR EDITOR:
I no longer reside within the Town of Telluride, so I am unable to cast a ballot in the upcoming mayoral election. While I'd love to opine about the reasons I no longer reside within town limits, my purpose here is to endorse my friend David Oyster for mayor.
I have known David since 2006, when we took part in a Telluride Theatre production of “The Tempest.” David played King Prospero. Like Prospero, David is devoted to the celebration of humanity, creativity and art. Prospero, though slightly roguish, wins the hearts and minds of the audience by forgiving his enemies and proving his love for his daughter. I believe David has the same qualities. Slightly roguish, but filled with love and compassion for his fellows, he celebrates our differences and relishes a challenge.
In 2014, I was in a very bad way. Alcoholic and depressed. Homeless and broke. Recently divorced and just a hot mess. David brought me into his home. He advised and cajoled me. He helped me in ways that I could never articulate. He taught me a great many things of intrinsic value and guided me to a path of recovery. He helped me to become a better human being. I am forever in his debt.
I believe David is the best choice for the office of mayor. His ego is not such that it will be necessary for him to spend thousands of your tax dollars to increase his impact or cast a longer shadow. A small town mayor needn't be influential. A small town mayor needs to be your compatriot and your friend. A small town mayor needs to understand his constituents (all of them) and to care about the lives they lead. I know David Oyster will behave this way as your mayor.
Paul Jones
Norwood
