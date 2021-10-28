DEAR EDITOR:
I’m sympathetic to the housing crisis. After all, when I moved here 28 years ago, it was even harder to move here and find an affordable place to live. It took me three months, I had to take a place sight unseen and it cost twice what I was paying a block from the beach in Southern California. You couldn’t afford to live in Telluride unless you had multiple jobs and multiple roommates, much like now. No one subsidized us, and we didn’t expect anyone to. There was no internet yet, and all the wonderful housing projects the town and county have created didn’t exist yet. There was Shandoka, Lawson Hill, Big Billie’s and Village Court Aparments. That’s it. We should take a moment to appreciate the projects that have been created since then, including Wilkin Court, Virginia Placer, Creekside, Entrada, Mendota, Gold Dust Crossing, Two Rivers, the RV parking lot, and more. Because I appreciate those projects, I feel that building more and more of those will have the greatest impact on alleviating the housing crisis. I do not believe that limiting short-term rentals (STRs) will have any significant effect on creating more long-term rentals. In my case, my short-term rental, my guest room in my residence, can never be a long-term rental. I have spoken to many STR owners and have yet to find one that plans to convert to a long-term rental if either 300 or 2D passes. The reason they bought their unit in the first place is to have a place in Telluride that they can use whenever they want to. Short-term renting is just a convenient way to mitigate the expenses. Losing those STRs will just result in fewer tourist dollars spent here, resulting in a future where, not only is housing hard to find, but employment will be as well.
I have terminal cancer and my job options are extremely limited. I spend 15 to 20 hours a week being an excellent ambassador to Telluride, helping my guests spend money here. Short-terming my guest room barely covers my expenses, but it certainly helps, and if I lose it, I will have to leave Telluride, my home of 28 years. How is that fair? I worked hard and smart my entire life to be able to afford to live here. I spend the majority of my waking hours in service to others for no compensation. I am not some evil, greedy moneygrubber making money at the expense of our workforce. In fact, none of the STR license holders that I know are.
While 300 would supposedly exempt me from having to participate in the lottery, the creation of a lottery-based licensing system is essentially taking away the zoning rights that came with my property when I bought it, thus devaluing it. That, in my mind, constitutes a taking, and will most likely be vigorously challenged as to its legality. Even if town wins, the legal fees could have been better applied to building housing. Plus, it’s impossible to run any kind of business with the uncertainty of whether you will have a license or not 10 months into the future. I currently have paid reservations into 2023 that I am legally obligated to honor. Not finding out if you can offer accommodations until 10 months before reservations is simply not workable.
Question 2D appeared to offer a more reasonable alternative; raise license fees and direct them toward building housing, have a two-year limit on new STRs after Election Day. Then Town Council went and shot the horse out from under it by imposing an immediate ban on licenses. Granted, it’s a six-month ban, but if 2D passes, that turns into a two-year ban but they took away the grace period. I likely won’t be alive in two years, that’s simply not reasonable. Also, 2D does not exempt primary residence owners, like 300 does.
Whatever happens on Election Day, I plead with Town Council to use whatever legal leeway they have to implement the following:
• Direct revenue from STRs towards building affordable housing
• Exempt primary residence owners from STR license restrictions
• Allow at least a brief grace period to obtain an STR license if a ban is implemented
• Allow one-time transfers of STR licenses to new owners of existing licensed properties or of existing license holders to a different property they own.
This would combine the good things about the different proposals while getting rid of the bad things.
Kaiulani Schuler
Telluride
